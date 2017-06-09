Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland may be election key

She said only her party had the “legitimacy” to govern after winning the most seats and votes.

Before the election Ben Gummer, the Cabinet Office Minister, had been tipped to take over the Brexit ministry, with Brexit secretary David Davis replacing Boris Johnson in the Foreign Office.

Mrs May said the government formed with the DUP’s help would provide “certainty” for the future.

Facing down calls to stand down by Labour and the Lib Dems, a defiant Mrs May has made a decision to cling on to power by forming a minority Conservative government.

With the general election resulting in a surprise hung parliament, Theresa May has called upon Ireland’s DUP (or Democratic Unionist Party) to back up her minority government.

Their most famous politician was Ian Paisley, one of the founders of the party, who entered the Good Friday Agreement with their long standing rivals Sinn Fein which led to peace in Northern Ireland and a period of stability.

Anna Soubry, a prominent government minister, overnight fueled the speculation by saying: “She’s in a very hard place, she’s a remarkable and a very talented woman and she doesn’t shy from hard decisions, but she now has to obviously consider her position”. We have worked well with May.

She added: “The prospect of him [Jeremy Corbyn] walking through the door of Number 10, flanked by John McDonnell and Diane Abbott and propped up by the Liberal Democrat and nationalist parties, should scare us all”.

As the results flooded in, an unnamed DUP lawmaker told Sky News that the party would “consider a supply and confidence arrangement make sure [Theresa May] would have sufficient support to keep her in government” but that any deal would cost the Prime Minister “a lot”, according to a tweet from Sky’s senior political correspondent.

“They would want considerably more resources for Northern Ireland, more influence and involvement in trade deals”.

There had been doubts cast over her leadership after she paid a heavy price for her gamble to overturn the UK’s Fixed Term Parliament Act and call a snap general election ahead of the fixed time-frame it would have been held in 2020.

She looked sombre on a day she was forced into a deal with Northern Ireland MPs to save her from an ignominious departure from Downing Street.

In her statement she promised to push through with Brexit negotiations as well as combating Islamic extremism.

“If she has an ounce of self respect, she will resign”.

But the results left the Tories 12 short of the required number of Commons seat that will embolden anti-Brexit parties.

The Jeremy Corbyn led Opposition Labour party performed better than most forecast, making considerable gains from the Tories to end up at 262 MPs.

Sky’s political editor Faisal Islam said such a deal “would complicate the relationship between the United Kingdom government and the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland”.

It was a mixed night for the Lib Dems with former leader Nick Clegg losing his Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour’s Jared O’Mara who overturned a majority of 2,125.