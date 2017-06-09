Did Comey’s testimony support an obstruction of justice charge?

Comey testified that he was skeptical of Trump nearly from the outset, and he made a decision to document their interactions because he was “concerned [Trump] might lie about the nature of our meeting”. Whether Trump’s conduct rises to the level of an impeachable offense is a political question.

Comey confirmed that when Michael Flynn was sacked as national security adviser on February 13, the retired lieutenant general was under criminal investigation for statements in connection with Russian contacts and for the contacts themselves.

The senator was trying to “reduce this to the lowest common denominator, that at the end of the day, the president was not trying to obstruct the investigation”, said Kenneth Khachigian, a former aide to President Richard Nixon and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan.

“What was it about the attorney general’s interactions with the Russians or his behavior with regard to the investigation that would have led the entire leadership of the FBI to make this decision?” asked Sen.

DOJ’s release claimed that Sessions’s Chief of Staff sent to Comey and other officials an email explaining the AG’s recusal and admonishing them from briefing Sessions on the Russian Federation investigation.

The testimony raised questions about whether Trump sought to obstruct justice, and strongly recalled Comey’s similarly dramatic appearance before Congress in 2007, when he detailed his refusal to re-authorize a wiretapping program in defiance of the George W. Bush White House.

To convict someone of obstruction of justice, prosecutors need to show that person meant to interfere with an investigation or proceeding.

Former FBI Director James Comey’s long-anticipated congressional testimony set off a social media storm on Thursday with millions of people jumping into the fray but there was one notable absence – the tweeter in chief himself.

The U.S. Constitution does not directly address whether the president can be criminally prosecuted.

The constitution does explicitly provide for impeachment of the president for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors”. Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard for a criminal jury.

He said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he anxious Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.

“I’ve seen the tweet about tapes”, he said, referencing a May tweet from Trump.

Comey’s prepared testimony was released Wednesday. Comey also refused to characterize anything the president had done as being against the law.

“Asking FBI to drop an investigation is obstruction of justice”, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said on Twitter after the initial report of the Oval Office conversation about Flynn.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director said he also showed copies of a memo memorialising talks with Trump to people outside the Justice Department. “He wanted to scuttle the investigation – it is hard to see it any other way”, she said.

“I have to say, the chronology is pretty bad for him”, Georgetown University law professor Julie O’Sullivan said of Trump.

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., also said he wasn’t able to watch the testimony because he was in a hearing, but that he was glad Comey appeared before the committee.

Some legal experts said the president could say he was merely vouching for Flynn’s character and voicing concerns about how the Russian Federation probe was interfering with his ability to function in office.