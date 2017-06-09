Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at workplace near Orlando

At that time, the then-unidentified gunman had reportedly barged into the premises, shooting and killing five people before turning the gun on himself.

Four of the victims died at the scene, while a fifth died at a hospital, authorities said.

In a matter of a few minutes, Neumann had killed Robert Snyder, 59, Brenda Motanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, Jeffrey Roberts, 57, and Kevin Lawson, 47, at the Fiamma facility on Forsyth Road, just north of the Hanging Moss Road intersection in east Orange County.

Police responded to the call around 8 a.m.in an industrial area northeast of downtown.

“The shooter was carrying a gun and an knife”.

Neumann is a veteran of the U.S. Army who received an honorable discharge in 1999 and who had worked at Fiamma for some time before he was sacked in April, Demings said.

“This is sad for once again for us in Orange County”.

Though Demings and other authorities have been broadly characterizing the shooting as that by a disgruntled former employee, Demings stopped short Monday afternoon of offering any specific motives for the specific victims.

The identity of the shooter is expected to be released soon after relatives are notified, the police said, adding that the incident posed no harm to the business.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead”. The FBI also responded, said Ron Hopper, who runs the FBI’s Orlando office.

The shooting comes nearly a year after 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on 12 June, 2016, the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

Gov. Rick Scott has issued a statement after a shooting with multiple victims asking “all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”. The attack at the Pulse club killed 49 people and wounded dozens more.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before”, he said.

A woman whose sister was in a lavatory inside the building at the time said she had emerged after hearing gunshots to see a body on the ground. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today.

Former employee has shot dead 5 ex colleagues and himself in an awning factory near Orlando, Florida.

She used the phone of a tile business across the street to call 911, said Yamaris Gomez, the tile store’s owner, The St. Loius Post-Dispatch reported.

“Most of the victims were shot in the head; some were shot multiple times”, the sheriff added. Officials haven’t said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.

Seven employees were on-site and are being interviewed by detectives for further details about what happened.

The sheriff’s office reported the situation is “contained”, meaning there is no longer an active shooter.