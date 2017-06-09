Disgruntled RSS, BJP workers behind violence in MP: Congress

The JD (U) and Congress on Thursday said the killing of five agitating farmers in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh (MP) was shocking.

“There is a coalition of Opposition parties happening now as everybody has started realising the need to work together against the BJP to present a formidable Opposition in the next general elections, to those who are very clever in talking but zero in showing results”, the Rajasthan Congress chief told reporters here.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, farmers in Maharashtra have also been on the war path since June 1 over their demands, including complete loan waiver. He said that the government was running away from the real issues of farmers’ suicides, Naxal attacks, unemployment and has been shifting the focus on non-issues such as anti-romeo squads and ghar wapasi, among others.

The Housing and Urban Development minister said the NDA government had taken both short-term and long-term measures for the benefit of ryots like providing rural roads, loan waiver, crop insurance, cold storage and marketing facilities.

Pilot also said that the opposition parties at the national level are working to collate an united front against BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Why did the BJP promise to offer double the incentives than what farmers incurred as input costs?

The former Union minister took a dig at the Shiv Sena saying that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is greedy for power and hence takes a freakish view towards government policies of which the party itself is a part.

“The insensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi became apparent when he did not tweet a word condemning the killings of farmers or and expressing grief over the farmers’ killings”, he said.

“We went there as fellow human beings”.

Still Section 144 was imposed.

Replying to a query on the BJP’s charge that the Congress is “inciting farmers”, Pilot called it “sheer irresponsible behaviour” on the part of an “anti-farmer” saffron outfit. “But we are feeling helpless due to the attitude of the BJP government”, Mayawati said. How insensitive and irresponsible is this? “How are we to be blamed”, he questioned.