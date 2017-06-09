Djokovic crashes as Nadal, Murray move on

That he departed this time with a surprisingly lopsided 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria on Wednesday left everyone, including Djokovic, pondering the answers to hard questions.

Britain’s Andy Murray celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan’s Kei Nishikori in four sets 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

Nadal spent only 51 minutes on court, progressing to the semifinals for a 10th time after fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-2 2-0.

Bidding for his 10th French Open title, Nadal won 6-2, 2-0 after Busta withdrew.

On the other half of the draw, 2015 champion Wawrinka reached his third major semifinal in a row by eliminating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

“Well, trust me, I’m thinking about many things, you know, especially in the last couple months, ” he said in response to my direct question in his press conference.

Wawrinka, who has yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Djokovic, who had brought in Andre Agassi as coach in an effort to boost his flagging career, hinted he may step back from the sport to regroup even with Wimbledon fast approaching. “And at the U.S. Open, I just was emotionally very flat and found myself in a situation that I hadn’t faced before in (my) professional tennis career”. At the same time, I have responsibility to the game itself, towards others. Thiem thoroughly dominated Djokovic in the quarterfinals, but it is too big of an ask to see him take down Nadal in a best-of-five match.

Here are the pairings for the men’s and women’s semifinal matches and TV times following Wednesday’s action at Roland Garros. “I was not in a position to play the way I wanted to”. “Inexplicable. I don’t remember seeing a time in the last six to eight years when Novak mailed it in”, he said.

Wawrinka, Nadal and Murray in the semi-finals means it is only the third time that three men over the age of 30 years have made it to this stage.

No one is trying harder to diagnose and treat his 12-month slump than the 12-time Grand Slam victor.

That win came over Nadal, and not any Nadal but an in-form Nadal on clay this year at the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

“It’s going to be the toughest match you can imagine”, admitted the 23-year-old.

As nice as it was to see one of those three-name clay courters edge past No. 5 Milos Raonic in five sets and make his way into this rarefied crew, it ultimately it didn’t matter much, because PCB was to be fed to Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has dropped only 22 games so far in the tournament, the fewest he has lost on the way to any of his 26 Grand Slam semifinal berths.

Bjorn Borg surrendered just 32 games on his way to the 1978 French Open, but Nadal insisted he has no interest in such records.

“In Rome it was not a good day for me”, said Nadal.

Nadal will play against sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem for a place in final.

The Scot set up a semifinals rematch with third seed Wawrinka after beating the Swiss in four sets at the same stage a year ago. “I tried. I lost that crucial break in the beginning of the second (set), and he started serving better, backing it up with the first shot”, Djokovic said. “I won in Barcelona, Madrid, and I lost to him in Rome”.