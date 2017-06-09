Doctors believe tick bite led to two-year-old girl’s death

A 2-year-old IN girl passed away Saturday morning from what doctors believe to be the tick-borne disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

A grieving family in IN wants a little girl’s death to raise awareness of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which, despite the name, has been found in nearly every state and has killed people a long way from the Rocky Mountains. Many people who suffer from RMSF also develop a rash.

Family members are still waiting on Kenley’s autopsy results, which could take two weeks to determine exactly what caused the toddler’s death.

She said Kenley’s mother doesn’t want the tragedy to happen to anyone else.

Doctors treated her with antibiotics while diagnosing her symptoms: a brain infection, swollen hands, and rashes all over her body. She had “little to no brain activity” when they removed the breathing tubes, the family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “And they just couldn’t break it”, family friend Monica Kirby said.

Family friend Nichol Kirby told 24-Hour News 8 that Kenley contracted a fever last weekend, but was initially treated for strep throat and sent home. Symptoms include high fever, headache, vomiting, fatigue, nausea, muscle pain, abdominal pain and sometimes a splotchy rash.

WISH reports that the Indiana State Health Department recorded 40 cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever in 2016, up from 30 in 2015.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is spread to humans by the bite of an infected tick species.

Summer is the season when ticks are the most populous, but those numbers may be even higher this year. The most effective treatment is receiving the antibiotic doxycycline within five days after symptoms appear, CNN reported. “They’re wanting to raise awareness for others, so this doesn’t happen to them”.

A celebration of life for Kenley is happening this Saturday from 3-8 p.m.at Hazelwood Christian Church. Wearing long sleeves and long trousers, using Food and Drug Administration-approved insect repellents and treating clothing with permethrin can help prevent tick and mosquito bites.