DOL Fiduciary Rule Starts to Take Effect Today — In Focus

The new Fiduciary Rule applies to certain advice for a fee, including recommendations as to the advisability of acquiring, holding, or disposing of an investment property, or recommendation as to how securities should be invested after they are rolled over or distributed from an IRA or retirement plan. While plan sponsors won’t be able to determine the exact nature of their potential liability, they will at least be in a position to take an inventory of their possible exposure. The goal of this new rule is to better protect plans, participants, and beneficiaries from “conflicts of interest, imprudence, and disloyalty”.

The definition of advice.

The Fiduciary Rule only affects advice on retirement accounts and insurance products that are used for retirement. For example, the change will likely require plan sponsors to take a fresh look at all communications from recordkeepers, call centers, rollover providers and investment advisors.

“What the fiduciary rule is trying to do is curb some of the worst abuses in the financial services industry”, Quillin said. Advisers who are not “fiduciaries” don’t have to meet this standard. It’s the only way to clarify when and how someone could be liable for another party’s breach of fiduciary duty.

“While the financial services industry has long opposed the DOL Fiduciary Rule implementation, we believe that it will create an environment where competition and innovation can flourish”, said Puritz. “Because advisers will only be permitted to recommend a rollover where that is in the customer’s best interest, they will either have to refrain from recommending a rollover where the workplace plan is the better option, or sweeten the deal in terms of the investments they roll investors into”. In return, these advisors can legally receive higher commissions. This includes looking at the fees for bundled services. Previously, only fiduciaries of ERISA-governed benefit plans were subject to ERISA’s fiduciary rules and regulations.

The average retiree with a small brokerage account outside of a 401 (k) could open up a retirement account with Vanguard or Charles Schwab and just buy a target retirement date fund. Plan sponsors may also consider plan-design changes, including lifetime-income options and decumulation strategies to offer the kind of flexibility provided by IRAs. However, portions of the rule are now slated to go into effect on June 9 without further delays.

Advisers must charge no more than reasonable compensation and make no misleading statements about investments, compensation and conflicts of interest.

There are various ways these fiduciaries can comply.

Privately, though, firms spent tens of millions of dollars altering their commissions and fees and preparing to qualify for the rule’s best interest contract exemption. Also, be aware that some brokers may tack on a “management fee” to make up for lost commissions.

The DOL and IRS may be relaxing enforcement during the transition period.

In a recent op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta wrote: “Trust in Americans’ ability to decide what is best for them and their families leads us to the conclusion that we should seek public comment on how to revise this rule”. That doesn’t necessarily mean the rule is home free, though.