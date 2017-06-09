Donald Trump breaks silence on Comey testimony

At Thursday’s testimony, Former FBI director James Comey accused Trump of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.

Trump said: ‘Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!’ Comey also said that he took detailed notes on nine of his one-on-one interactions with Trump because he feared the president would later lie about the nature of their conversations. Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m. “Whether he obstructed justice, remains for the facts to come forward, and that’s what we want are the facts”. The opposite was the case as the firing created an enormous political firestorm that has stalled Trump’s legislative agenda on Capitol Hill and taken over Washington.

Trump diligently stayed on message at a Department of Transportation appearance, where he discussed his administration’s infrastructure plans and his goal of taking a buzz saw to Washington’s “dense thicket of rules, regulations and red tape”.

For this, Trump branded him a “leaker”.

Yet for most news outlets, the hearing was a disaster for the White House, as demonstrated by the brutal headlines on the front pages of so many local and national newspapers on Friday morning.

But the self-imposed silence didn’t last. Comey made it clear in his testimony, however, that the information in his memos was unclassified.

Comey’s testimony underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

The ex-director’s statement deepened questions about the basis for his May 9 dismissal and about whether Trump’s actions constituted obstruction of justice.

“Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president”, Kasowitz said.

President Donald Trump’s attorney plans to file a complaint with the Justice Department against former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey after Comey said he leaked a memo on his meeting with the president, CNN reported.

Mr Comey accused Mr Trump of firing him to try to undermine the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russian Federation.

Trump reportedly told his legal team “I was right”, after watching 45 minutes of Comey’s testimony with his lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

While Trump’s staunchest supporters have tried to paint Comey’s testimony as vindication for the president, few Republicans who don’t work for Trump stepped in to defend the president’s version of his contacts with Comey.

Clinton has blamed her defeat on Comey’s October 28 announcement that he was re-opening the investigation of her e-mail practices. “I’m confident that, if that is the case, Director (Robert) Mueller (who has been appointed as counsellor to investigate the Russian links) will find that evidence”, Comey said in response to a question.

The memo was leaked by a friend of his, Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.