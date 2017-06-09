Donald Trump hits back at James Comey after scathing testimony

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said the “sensationalism” surrounding Comey’s testimony should not eclipse the seriousness of the discussion and that “the facts of the hearing should remain the center of the story”. What if the national spectacle the country has endured comes down to one man, James Comey?

Trump broke his silence on Comey’s testimony with a single tweet that echoed the points made by his private lawyer after the hearing: Trump himself was not under investigation and Comey gave an account of his conversation with him to a lawyer friend who shared it with a news outlet. It was also revealed that congressional leaders had previously been briefed on this fact.

Watch above, via Fox News. Fitton called allegations against Trump “gossip” and “a nothing burger”. Trump has said he did no such thing.

Comey, fired by Trump on May 9, said his notes of his interactions with Trump are now in the hands of Mueller’s investigators.

Comey’s testimony added fuel to critics’ accusations that Trump’s actions around the Russian Federation probe might have amounted to obstruction of justice.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio asked Comey whether he perceived the president’s request to let the Flynn matter go as an order given Trump’s position as president, the setting and the circumstances surrounding the conversation. I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it.

“You may have taken it as a direction, but that’s not what he said”, said Sen. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes“.

Comey: Those are exact words, correct.

Risch: You don’t know of anyone that’s been charged for hoping something?

“There is a cloud right now, I’ll be the first to say it, and that cloud needs to be cleared up”, he said.

Risch: Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

Two days after Comey was sacked, The New York Times reported on a January conversation – allegedly sourced from those Comey told about the encounter – in which Comey claimed Trump asked him for his loyalty.

“It’s critical for Americans to understand this key, future-oriented reality: Putin wants the American people to see these Russian Federation related issues through reflexively partisan, American-versus-American lenses and blind ourselves to the fact that Moscow is now plotting to undermine our democratic institutions, without regard to Republicans or Democrats”, Sasse said in the statement.

“It was not true”, Comey said.

And Trump might comment further in a scheduled Rose Garden 2:45 p.m. news conference with the president of Romania, who is visiting the White House and participating in a bilateral meeting.

It also appears that the firing of Comey was obstruction of justice in that it was done to end a pending criminal investigation. And the pitch he made to James Comey – after ushering aides out of the room – was the same he’s made to countless officials, contractors and regulators over the years. “I’m confident that, if that is the case, Director (Robert) Mueller (who has been appointed as counsellor to investigate the Russian links) will find that evidence”, Comey said in response to a question.

Asked why he thought Trump fired him, Comey said he did not know for sure.

Comey accused President Trump and his administration of lying about him, and “defaming him and more importantly the Federal Bureau of Investigation”.

He also said he kept a written record of conversations with the president as he was “honestly anxious he might lie” about them, and leaked details of one conversation – about the Michael Flynn investigation – after a version of it had already been published in the press.