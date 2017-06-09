Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In London Says Mayor Sadiq Khan

US President Donald Trump’s war of words with the Mayor of London continued Monday, with the two men trading barbs even as the city mourns the victims of Saturday’s terror attack.

Trump and Khan have spent the previous year sniping at one another, largely over Trump’s proposed travel ban that would temporarily bar some Muslims from entering the United States.

Theresa May earlier defended the mayor, while stopping short of directly criticising Mr Trump. Trump posted that the U.S. Department of Justice should have pushed his “original” travel ban, or sought a tougher version of the executive order meant to temporarily bar citizens of six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, and not the “watered down, politically correct version” now in front of the Supreme Court.

Khan, who belongs to the opposition Labour Party and is the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major western European city, is popular in London and his response to Saturday’s killings has been widely praised as dignified.

Trump tells The New York Times that Khan could be allowed to enter the United States.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! Trump later challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days”. “So I’m not afraid to say when I think President Trump is getting things wrong”. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.

May said yesterday that Khan is “doing a good job” as mayor of London as he leads the response to the weekend attack.

The next day, Khan tells Amanpour that he isn’t going to reply to the President’s son.

“Honestly, I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”.

Attacks at the London Bridge and Borough Market kill seven and injure nearly 50.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Mr Trump mocked Mr Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” after the mayor said people should not be concerned by the additional police presence on the capital’s streets after the attack. No reason to be alarmed.

Trump’s latest missive at Khan was part of several Monday morning tweeted statements from the president.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweets”.

Referring to the executive order as a “travel ban”, Trump also refuted what his administration officials and spokespeople have said in the past about the executive order.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has waded into the row over police cuts, warning the Metropolitan Police is facing the loss of thousands of frontline officers under Tory plans. “(Mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!”

And some Labour Party candidates and parliamentarians called for Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom later this year to be cancelled, the BBC reported.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for”, Khan responded.