Donald Trump Jr defends father during James Comey testimony

Thursday’s two-hour hearing produced other riveting moments and some headlines, though Comey’s seven-page written statement was released by the committee on Wednesday.

Robert Mueller, who served as FBI director for the Bush and Obama administrations from 2001 to 2013, has been appointed as a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the Russian Federation probe.

He added that perhaps the most important revelation to emerge from the hearing is that allegations about collusion between Trump and Russian Federation are starting to look weaker than ever.

Comey also said he’d taken careful notes of his meetings because he anxious the president might misrepresent them. “I am so sorry I didn’t get to say goodbye to you properly”.

Comey testified that President Donald Trump had expressed hope he would end an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Considering the shifting explanations for the firing, divulged through presidential tweeting, we already know Comey is telling the truth. Comey said that, in ways he didn’t with other presidents, he immediately wrote memos detailing his conversations with President Donald Trump because he anxious Trump would later lie about them. “I think it’s frankly insulting that question would be asked”, she said.

The fact that information about Sessions was classified and Comey couldn’t answer “means there’s something out there that he knows about that the public doesn’t, and that he thinks bears on a need for Sessions to recuse himself in matters that relate to Russian Federation”, said Sen. Comey said that, after his firing last month, the White House told “lies, plain and simple” about him and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Comey said, “Why did he kick everybody out of the Oval Office? That to me as an investigator, is a very significant fact”.

Rubio, who dined with the president earlier this week, pushed Comey over his decision to not publicly disclose that Trump was not a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election.

Good Lord, release the tapes! “He also told Rod Rosenstein about his concern of inappropriate meetings with the president”.

That Trump was not personally being investigated is a red herring.

His takeaways from the meetings and conversations was that Trump wanted him to pledge “loyalty” and that the president implied Comey’s continued tenure was contingent on how he conducted the investigation into whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russian Federation in any way.

Former FBI Director James Comey’s highly anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee answered some questions, raised others and left observers reading between the lines. And indeed it did.

In the meantime, Comey has made life more uncomfortable for the president.

As NPR’s Scott Horsley reports, the lawyer also accused Comey of misstating the timing of the leak. Nothing like that appears in Comey’s statement, and nothing can be reasonably interpreted that way.

Comey also told the new deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, who had just been confirmed by the Senate, about his conversations with the president. The Times ran a story about the memo contents later that day.

Trump, who spent time meeting with Kasowitz after returning from the speech, also declined to answer shouted questions about the testimony at a panel with governors and local government leaders who had come to the White House to talk infrastructure. New York Times reporters corroborated Comey’s timeline on Thursday after Kasowitz’s statement.

But his point wasn’t at all clear, as the senator himself later acknowledged. Late-night hosts Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah – not waiting for their shows – took to social media for some humorous comedy.

McCain said what he was “trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice“.