Donald Trump Jr. goes on the offensive against London mayor

Sadiq Khan has said the United Kingdom should not “roll out the red carpet” for Donald Trump after the US President relaunched his attack on the London mayor’s response to the city’s terrorist atrocity.

In the hours after the attack, which killed seven people and left dozens injured, Trump on Twitter suggested that Mayor Sadiq Khan had told Londoners “not to be alarmed” about the attack.

Khan’s comments come following a barrage of tweets that Trump sent out early Sunday morning following Saturday’s terrorist attack on the London Bridge.

Asked on C4 what he thinks Trump has against him, Khan said, “Since Saturday I’ve been working with the police, with the emergency services, with the government and others to deal with the horrific attacks… I’ve been clear that we have a special relationship with the U.S., it’s very important we have a close relationship, it takes two to tango”, he told ITV on Tuesday morning.

Even when asked whether she would welcome “a period of silence” from Trump, May said: “I’m very clear that Sadiq Khan is doing a doing job as mayor of London“. It amplified the following day, with the president lashing out at what he called Khan’s “pathetic excuse”.

Meanwhile, Trump’s two adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., defended their father’s words in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

“We aren’t going to allow anybody, whether it’s Donald Trump or anybody else, to divide our communities”, Khan said.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Khan’s predecessor as London mayor, also backed Khan but told the BBC he thought Trump should still visit Britain.

The London Mayor had issued a statement to warn Londoners of an increased police presence in the wake of the incident over the weekend.

“I commend the strong leadership of the mayor of London as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, ambassador Lewis Lukins wrote in the tweet.

Former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, defeated by Trump last November, praised Khan’s performance in dealing with the attacks.

“It’s extraordinary that Trump from cavernous depths of his scientific ignorance is prepared to challenge conclusions of 97 percent of the world’s experts on this matter”, said Paul Flynn, Labour Party Parliament member. “MSM (mainstream media) is working hard to sell it!”

However, Johnson, the previous mayor of London, added that Khan was right in reassuring citizens about the presence of armed officers.