Donald Trump puts US Embassy move to Jerusalem on hold

Mr Trump’s move to renew the waiver for six months keeps the United States embassy in Tel Aviv for now.

But after Trump entered the White House, he and his aides began to realize the fragile situation that surrounds any possible peace talks in the Middle East.

After announcing such a plan during the campaign, Trump this week signed the Jerusalem Recognition Act Waiver, delaying that move for at least six months.

President Trump officially delayed moving the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Thursday morning, arguing the decision does not diminish the administration’s support for the Jewish state.

Since taking over the White House, President Trump has spoken of brokering a peace deal but has said that the United States can not impose any agreement and the two nations must work to resolve the issuee.

KELEMEN: Well, he’s followed suit along with what previous presidents have done, and he’s signed a waiver to a law passed by Congress in the mid-1990s that would have required the embassy to move.

Mr Zomlot said: “We are ready to start the consultation process with the U.S. administration”.

INSKEEP: Would you remind us why the USA embassy isn’t in Jerusalem, which the Israelis say is their capital?

US President Donald Trump laughs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House, February 15, 2017. He also renewed Abbas’s commitment to reaching “a peaceful, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue” with the support of Trump.

Then US presidential candidate Donald Trump addressing the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2016. White House officials said the president signed the waiver in an effort to encourage peace.

The White House insisted, however, that the decision, which is sure to disappoint Israel’s USA supporters, did not mean Trump was abandoning the goal of eventually shifting the embassy to Jerusalem. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem now would have significantly harmed prospects for Israeli-Palestinian peace. Israel has declared Jerusalem, a city that is central to Judaism, as its “eternal” capital.

And the Palestinian leadership were relieved by a decision that they said “gives peace a chance”.

They hope to make East Jerusalem the capital of their future state, and have broad support from the global community.