Dragon Ball Fighters Coming In 2018

The developers over at Arc System Works are known for working on 2D fighters like the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue franchises. Arc System Works has announced that they are developing a 2.5D 3v3 fighter called Dragon Ball Fighters. As it happens, Bandai Namco prematurely put out a Japanese press release dated for June 12 that was obtained and translated by the fine folks at Gematsu confirming that the fighting game based on the popular anime series is set to release worldwide in early 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game, titled Dragon Ball Fighters, will use a three vs three battle system which will be most effective once players discover which characters make the most OP team. The game will of course feature flashy and over-the-top battles that are seen in the Dragon Ball universe. However, two screenshots were provided that show Goku, Frieza, Vegeta, Majin Buu, and Cell.

According to producer Tomoko Hiroki, while Dragon Ball titles of recent years have been 3D, they chose 2.5D this time because there were some things that can only be done in that style. He mentions that Dragon Ball Fighters will look like 2D animation initially, but actually has a wider range of expression since Bandai Namco can shift camera angles and utilize production that 2D alone would be incapable of. We’ll know more once the game is officially announced.