Dragon’s new album reigns on iTunes charts worldwide

G-Dragon of Big Bang returned with a new solo album Thursday evening, amid ongoing controversy surrounding bandmate T.O.P, who has been indicted on allegations of marijuana use. The BIGBANG star has been sharing on social media regarding what to expect from his title track and many were convinced that he’s going to drop a fast song with epic dance moves, presumably choreographed by famous and award-winning New Zealand-born choreographer, Parris Goebel. Congratulations to G-Dragon! Earlier this month, YG had announced that the title track was “Bullshit”. But observers speculate that the artist may have made a decision to place the provocative hip-hop track on the back burner to avoid controversy, especially in light of band mate T.O.P’s recent marijuana scandal and drug overdose.

Han Sa Min, the director said that he wanted to convey the emotions behind the song’s lyrics and therefore he took close-up shots of G-Dragon performing emotionally.

He has since released two more albums: “One of a kind” in 2012 and “Coup d’etat” in 2013. “Customarily CDs are produced for sales of physical copies but we opted for a differentiating strategy”, YG said. It has been four years since his fans have seen the BIG BANG leader take the solo stage and while VIPs definitely love the talent and chemistry of BIG BANG as a five-member group, its members G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P and Seungri are all strong performers in their own right and have strong individual fanbases.

G-Dragon is also set to embark on a solo world tour dubbed “Act III: MOTTE”, starting in Seoul on Saturday.