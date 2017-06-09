DUP set to support May as United Kingdom left with hung parliament

May had called the election in the hope of increasing her majority and bolstering her position in Brexit negotiations.

“She put her party before her country”.

For Anthony Gardner, the former US ambassador to the E.U. and now a visiting fellow at the Robert Schuman Centre of the European University Institute, the sheer difficulties a weakened new government will face could end in the hardest Brexit of all – the negotiating period ending with no agreement.

Unexpectedly faced with the prospect of dealing with now-shaky British leadership, perplexed European Union leaders sought to make sense of the drama but also made clear that while Britain might be accorded time to regroup, it should not expect an extension of the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks to end. The formal Brexit negotiations were scheduled to start on June 19, when UK Brexit secretary David Davis would meet with European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier. But EU Council President Donald Tusk said: “We know when they must end”.

“A hung parliament throws open all kind of doubts, uncertainty and indecision over the looming challenge of Brexit”.

Shortly before Mrs May’s statement, senior Unionist MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “much too early” to talk of a formal agreement with a minority Conservative government.

Asked if she thought Mrs May would be able to stay in her job, the DUP leader told the BBC: “I don’t know”, adding: “I think it will be hard for her to survive”.

In May’s camp, recriminations were immediate and stinging.

“The instability that we now have is not from the Labour Party or other parties, it’s the Conservative Party itself”. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”.

As party leader, Corbyn unenthusiastically campaigned for Britain to remain in the bloc, but has said that Labour would deliver Brexit if in power, albeit with very different priorities from those stated by May. The turnaround in this election might well represent a groundswell among the electorate for a different approach to politics than the one taken by both main parties since the financial crash of 2008. As she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England, May looked tense and did not spell out what she planned to do.

Ahead of the final result, May said Britain needed a “period of stability”. “And I think she came across in the campaign as not only as wooden and robotic but actually pretty insincere”. At that point, polls predicted she would massively increase the slim majority she had inherited from predecessor David Cameron.

The British prime minister was cruising along two months ago with a solid majority in Parliament and several years to run on her party’s mandate.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not step down after a general election in which her Conservative party lost its majority in parliament, according to media reports.

May wasn’t the only big loser.

The DUP’s influence might’ve been at least in part checked by the pro-independence Sinn Fein party, which gained three seats for a total of seven, but as their MPs don’t sit in parliament – they refuse to pledge allegiance to the Queen – their votes are worthless during potential collation talks. Its casualties included Alex Salmond, one of the party’s highest-profile lawmakers.

“She fought the election on the basis that it was her campaign, it was her decision to call the election, it was her name out there, and she was saying she was doing it to bring about strong and stable government”.

The result shocked many in the United Kingdom, including the Prime Minister herself, who had gambled on a snap election rather than waiting until 2020.

Discussions, he added, will be “long” and “complex”.