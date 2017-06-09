Durant exceeding Warriors expectations in NBA Finals

If not for their meltdown past year, the Warriors, whose record-setting 73-win season got lost in the Finals aftermath, would be looking for a third straight crown. They won a championship, and previous year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that.

Golden State moved to 15-0 in this year’s NBA playoffs with a 118-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Durant scored a team-high 31 points for the Warriors, who will get a chance on Friday in Cleveland to become the first team to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

– NBA TV (@NBATV) June 8, 2017 ” He knows this is his moment.

But the heavy minutes Cleveland’s superstars were forced to play may have taken their toll down the stretch.

Warriors: Golden State is the 13th team to take a 3-0 lead in Finals, and third since 1996. But despite Irving’s offensive exploits on this night – he was 16 of 22 on two-point shots – he was 0 of 7 from 3.

“I thought our team scrapped and competed”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We’ve got one more to go”.

Cleveland was led by James with 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

On the next possession, Irving tried to go to work on Thompson, eventually finding himself on that same spot on the right wing where he won the NBA Finals past year.

Cleveland led for most of the second half and looked ready to hand the Warriors their first loss of the playoffs but Durant picked his team up off the floor and delivered the victory with 14 fourth-quarter points. Then, Durant hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the Warriors frantic Game 3 comeback and Pierce doubled down on his statement.

And maybe fatigue played a part in the Warriors’ rally, though James didn’t think so even after playing 46 minutes. G Deron Williams has missed each of his 11 shots in the series.

“I didn’t envision anything but just being around good people and getting better every single day”.

James and Irving were relentless in the second half and it appeared they had done enough to get Cleveland over the top and perhaps back in the series. “I didn’t talk to these guys when I made my decision and say we better make it to the Finals and be up in the series around this time, this exact date, or I’m not coming”.

James and the Cavs have no shot to win the rubber-match between the teams – Golden State beat Cleveland in six games in 2015 and the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the 73-9 Warriors last season – but don’t tell that to guard J.R. Smith.

There was still time left on the clock when James walked off the court in frustration.