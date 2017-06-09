Durant put the Dubs up 3-0 with Tremendous 4th Quarter

You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it, go ahead and do it.

Toying with other teams, Golden State has turned the National Basketball Association postseason into its personal playground, storming to a record 15 straight wins and moving within a victory on Friday night in Game 4 of another title and into the conversation of the best teams ever.

After Golden State went up, Irving missed a 3 from his favorite spot on the right side and the Warriors closed it out with four free throws in the final 12.9 seconds before celebrating briefly on the floor and then charging down the hallway to their locker room. They drafted a lot of their guys. Love’s 3-pointer at 8:59 gave the Cavs their first advantage at any point after the first quarter in this series, and Cleveland’s 94-87 lead toward the end of the period was its largest of the series. “So that allowed them to go do that”.

“But is it fair?” I don’t care. It’s great for our league. I mean, who am to say if it’s fair or not?

“I never been in this position before, ” said Durant, long accused of not being able to win the big game.

Anyway, I’m not one to play the “one team wanted it more” card and think that’s the difference in a series, per se. So that’s what you want to do. “Anything can happen. So I don’t want to relax or feel like it’s over, it’s not”.

James said he was proud of Durant and his success during his career, but that he thought their situations were different because Durant was joining an established team and culture, whereas his Heat team essentially had a blank slate. I’ve been working on that shot my whole life. But it works for their team. Right? The Cavs were a minute away from making this a 2-1 series and putting all the “we just choked past year oh no are we going to do it again” pressure back onto the Warriors. Do the Cavs make significant changes this offseason to help LeBron? However, it’s clear that the two sides respect each other and that James isn’t bitter that a competitor jumped at an opportunity to improve.