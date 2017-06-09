Durant’s big 3-pointer lifts Warriors over Cavs in Game 3

Johnson, who recently spoke with CNBC as the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors takes place, says that James has a quality that transcends other basketball stars out there: He’s a true team player.

So now, it’s three games to none and no team has ever come back from 3-0 and the Warriors are enjoying the best postseason ever with a ideal 15-0 record.

As the ball hung in the air, his plan to win a championship, Golden State’s grip on the series, Cleveland’s last-gasp attempt to defend its title, all of it was on the line.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NBA Finals and move to within one game of an unprecedented ideal run through the playoffs. The Warriors had the lead and some ashen-faced home supporters started making their way to the exits.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Durant has played with objective throughout the series.

So said Draymond Green after the game: “Social media tells you everything nowadays, so before he even came in the locker room it came across my phone”. He’s been an wonderful player in this league for a long time.

“We like the pace; they like the pace”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “It’s not over. This is a insane game, anything can happen. Anything can happen. So I don’t want to relax or feel like it’s over, it’s not”.

Durant (31 points), Curry (26 points) and Klay Thompson (30 points) combined for 87 points. They also played 46 and 44 minutes, respectively, and missed their last five shots during the final five minutes. And I’m confident that we can play that way, and we did it past year.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving delivered a masterclass effort in game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but it was still not enough to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers past the juggernaut that are the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James was a human freight train the entire night, going off for 39 points and coming one assist shy of a triple-double.

“All I was looking at was the bottom of the net“, Durant said. Cleveland went scoreless over the game’s final 3:09. “He got to a spot, got a switch out on Tristan, hits a big-time shot baseline and then, I mean, just hits an unbelievable game victor, just comes down in transition, that only Kevin Durant can hit”. “For that one to go in, that was liberating right there”.

Klay Thompson said there were no special plays for Durant or spoken instructions, just a consensus determination to “Get that man the rock”.

Within minutes of getting back to the Cavs locker room, Smith whipped out his phone and tweeted, “Cavs in 7”.

James logged 45 minutes. And after James kept Cleveland in the game with his massive first half, Irving allowed the Cavaliers to take control in the third.

Afterwards, James went through the match-winning Durant shot in graphic fashion. The 7-footer finished 10 of 18 from the field with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

It was not any of his 16 made baskets in a 38-point night.

There was a scary moment late in the first quarter when James collapsed to the floor after running head-first into the shoulder of teammate Tristan Thompson. And for most of the fourth quarter, the lead stayed in the 5-6 point range. Broke the record of 14 straight postseason wins previously held by the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, who did it in 1992-93.

Just when you were ready to declare this Finals a series again, the Golden State Warriors once again demonstrated the will to make it all their own. After a timeout, the Cavaliers drew up a play to get James a corner 3. Michael Jordan (1,176) is next.

12 seconds to play in Game 3. He played in 23 for Miami. G Deron Williams has missed each of his 11 shots in the series.