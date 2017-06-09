Durant’s dagger 3 lifts Warriors over Cavs in Game 3

Andre Iguodala sealed the deal on the other end of the court with a block on LeBron James that might have stolen Cleveland’s collective will to carry on.

Game 4 is on Friday.

It would be Durant’s first National Basketball Association title and Golden State’s second in three years.

Steph Curry was incredible much of the night, going for 26 points, a team-high 13 rebounds, six assists and only one turnover. They can make that visiting locker room smell like Champagne again.

Irving’s third quarter was the only reason the Cavaliers weren’t out of it heading into the fourth. The Cavaliers may have taken a few questionable shots from 3-point land, but that’s just part of their offensive identity.

The Warriors set a record for three-pointers made in a quarter (nine in the first) and in a half (12) and finished 16-for-33 on three-pointers.

The Cavs didn’t play a flawless game by any means, but they matched Golden State’s barrage with phenomenal individual displays from James and Irving. “But that’s pretty taxing to go one-on-one the whole game”. Sure, but since Golden State can do so much, four straight wins is just not realistic.

No one did that. The problem with that, however, is that the rest of their team.well, let’s just say 36 points is less than Cleveland put up in the first quarter alone.

But Kevin Durant (31 points, eight rebounds, four assists), the frontrunner for Finals MVP, drove the Warriors home in the final sequence.

A 113-107 lead with 3:09 left seemed somewhat safe until Durant and the Warriors got it going scoring 11 in a row to take the lead for good.

“No, only missed shots”.

Williams has yet to score this series, putting extra pressure on Irving to play more minutes and be more productive. They were behind by three points, and then ran a unusual inbounds play leading to LeBron James taking an off-balanced, fall-away 3-pointer from the corner.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue chose to save the timeout and Irving chose to isolate on Klay Thompson. “I can’t be disappointed with the effort and how we played, but they made the plays down the stretch that we didn’t execute defensively or offensively, and they took advantage of it”.

They moved to the brink of that with a 118-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

And they nearly did in Game 3.

That statistic is, perhaps, the single best way to communicate simultaneously how talented LeBron is and how damn hopeless this series has been for him.

The Cavaliers needed an all-hands-on-deck approach in Game 3 in hopes of getting back in the series. Curry, victor of the last two MVP awards, is fully healthy after struggling through last year’s Finals.