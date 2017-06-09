Durant’s late heroics power Warriors over Cavaliers

And when he is the Curry of old, Golden State are incredibly hard to beat.

A year ago against Golden State, the Cavaliers became the first team to win the Finals after trailing three games to one.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) holds teammate Draymond Green, right, back. during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors shoots against JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers. They gave their best effort of the Finals and it wasn’t enough.

The Warriors have been led in the Finals by Kevin Durant, the ground-shaking free-agent acquisition from last season who was the 2014 MVP and has perhaps reshaped the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry forever.

The Warriors were still up three points in Game 3.

“We still remember what happened past year”.

LeBron James could go down as the greatest to ever play the game.

Last season, Golden State eclipsed Michael Jordan’s 1996 Chicago Bulls to set a new National Basketball Association record with 73 wins in a regular season.

The overall ratings for the series, the first time the same two teams have played in three straight Finals, are the highest since 1998, when Michael Jordan won his last championship.

It was the game-saving moment for the Warriors, and people on Twitter debated it was a controversial one for the King, whose leg quickly appeared in the midsection of Iguodala during his shot attempt. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”.

“And I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team”. They even took a five-point lead early in the first quarter as James made his first four shots, and finished the first quarter seven of eight.

No team has ever gone 15-0 in any postseason of the four main professional sports.

Durant’s key basket over Cleveland’s LeBron James could be the first signature moment in a possible dynasty run for the Warriors, seeking their second title in three seasons after falling one win shy of a crown past year.

Despite the 2-0 lead, the Warriors are aware of Cavs’ comeback as has been witnessed in the past.

Things looked good for the Cavs when they put up a 33-point third quarter and carried their momentum into the fourth. We will never know if the Warriors would have gone on to win the championship if Iguodala had made his shot in Game 7 past year, when the Warriors were in the same kind of late-game freefall the Cavs were in late Wednesday night in Cleveland.

“We just kept telling the guys, they’re going to get exhausted”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think we have grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through this long year and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”.

They are averaging almost 119 points and winning by a record 16.9 per game in the postseason, and they’ve really picked it up lately.

Klay Thompson scored 30 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry had 26 points and 13 rebounds. And I would see Kyle Korver in the corner, one of the greatest three-point shooters in this league’s history, and give him an opportunity in the short corner.