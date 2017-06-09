Durant, Warriors rally to beat Cavs 118-113

The victory put the Warriors 3-0 up in the NBA Finals best-of-seven series and with 15 consecutive wins sets the longest playoff winning streak for any team in the four major United States professional sports.

The tweet appeared to signal his confidence that the Cavs will win the next four games to take home another National Basketball Association championship over the Golden State Warriors, but some fans felt the timing of it – minutes after losing 118-113 – was way too soon. Bigger than all of them and all of that.

Kevin Durant sank a crucial 3-pointer in the final seconds, putting the Warriors ahead for good. He is averaging 32 points, 12.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game in the series, putting him on pace to become the first player in Finals history to average a triple-double, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

LeBron James had stuffed another play-off game full of his usual brilliance.

But after a draining loss to the Warriors in Game 3, the Cavs will have to guard against a letdown, not to mention Golden State’s vaunted lineup that was built to dominate for years. “But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job?” The Warriors had been down 113-107 when J.R. Smith made a 3-pointer with 3:09 left. Durant, who controversially joined Golden State during last year’s Free Agency, made a go-ahead three-point basket to silence the crowd at the Quicken Loans Arena.

The Warriors were on the brink of their second straight championship with a three games to one lead over the Cavaliers. But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history.

“I think I said it last night, it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday.

“I’m human, as well as my teammates, and to lay it all on the line like that, you want to come out on the winning side”, Irving said.

The Cavs had a plus-minus of plus-7 in the 46 minutes James played and were minus-12 in the two minutes he rested.

There is no way of knowing if LeBron would have made that shot if he got it airborne. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got exhausted. Exactly the same kind of freefall, as a matter of fact. Forward Kevin Love went 1-9 from the field, including 1-7 from three, but did have six steals. Game 3 was up 22 percent from a total live audience of 16,787,000 viewers in 2016. Kyle Korver who had been brought to Cleveland to make 3-pointers, missed one. Jordan’s first title team in 1991 is one of three squads that went 15-2. “And they have so much talent, a ton of talent, and they work well together”. “So even when you’re playing well, you’ve got to play like A-plus-plus”. Iguodala got him this time.

“It wasn’t our smartest game that we played all year, but it was maybe our toughest”.

Cavs fans couldn’t have asked for more than they got from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on Wednesday night.

He tells Cleveland.com, “I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing”. And when he is the Curry of old, Golden State are incredibly hard to beat. Golden State’s nine 3-pointers in the first quarter broke the previous Finals mark held by five teams, most recently the Warriors in 2015.

We will find out in Game 4 on Friday night if the series really ended at the end of Game 3.

“We want 16 wins”.

James understood the potential of this Golden State goliath with more firepower than perhaps anything the National Basketball Association has seen before.

They are one win away, of course. Wasn’t destiny. Just sports.