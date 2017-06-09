E3 2017 Trailer For Castlevania Spiritual Successor Bloodstained Revealed

Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has received some new gameplay footage courtesy of 505 Games. “The boss that awaits the player is a vampiric mistress, Bloodless, whose appearance might be altered in the future”, developer Koji Igarashi wrote in the latest Kickstarter update. While this may seem like a good thing for the mildly perverted, this also makes Bloodless far more unsafe as that blood will spill onto the ceiling and floor for her to use at will. Blood on the floor can be absorbed by the boss for some unclear benefit, while she can also cause blood to rain down from the ceiling to damage the player. Along with spewing giant streams of blood, these crimson umbrellas will try to skewer you to the floor as Bloodless flies around the room.

The video features a new map called Church, and also demonstrates some of lead character Miriam’s new skills, including Spear Throw, Resist Holy, and Optimizer, as well as her new Whip, Rapier, and Katana weapons.

The Castlevania successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night now has an E3 trailer released just before the big conference to show some new areas and enemies.

Bloodless encapsulates the gothic horror theme of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and is an example of “grotesque mixed up with a little bit of erotica”. Right now, the game is slated to be released sometime in 2018.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was a huge Kickstarter success in 2015, drawing in more than $5.5 million in support for the “Igavania”-style platformer”.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is now slated to release in Q1 2018 for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.