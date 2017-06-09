ECB president says risks to economy diminished

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is likely to keep its easy monetary policy during its meeting as inflation remains below its target, despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone.

Draghi has been going out of his way to describe the current economic upturn as a result, to a great extent, of the bank’s policies. This depends also on the fact that, of the 5 million jobs created (“more than in the US”), many are low quality, temporary or part-time and salaries are negotiated looking back, when inflation was lower.

That came after the European Union statistics agency Eurostat earlier revised up its estimate of first quarter growth to its fastest rate in two years, saying the economy of the 19-country euro zone expanded by 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and by 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

Polling has started in the UK national elections, while the European Central Bank (ECB) may discuss dropping additional stimulus pledges at a meeting later and former United States Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey will testify before the U.S. Congress about his interactions with President Donald Trump later in the day.

The change in the bank’s stance was widely expected among analysts, who believe it could be the first step towards the bank winding down its 60-billion-euro ($67.4 billion) per month bond-buying programme next year. This can indicate that money is not being channeled to the real economy at a rate it has been poured in the system through asset purchasing.

Further, market valuation won’t come in the spotlight as increase in the total market valuation is being supported by incremental money supply through asset purchasing. And they drive down longer-term interest rates, making it cheaper for governments and businesses to borrow and spend. The ECB has slashed interest rates, including its main one to zero, and embarked on a big bond-buying stimulus program to keep a lid on market interest rates. They expect it to start tapering the size of the monthly purchases in early 2018 until they are ended in mid-year or later.

It is completely legitimate to expect that the Fed will raise rates next week and it will be interesting to see what the FOMC will hint about the path forward of the Fed’s tightening situation.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after the ECB’s upgrade of its euro zone growth forecast, with benchmark 10-year yields last at 2.201 percent compared to 2.180 percent late Wednesday.

Speaking in Estonia, the bank’s president Mario Draghi said there was now “a stronger momentum in the euro area economy” and said “the programme was running smoothly”.

Look for tweaks in the bank’s written statement.

Draghi said at a news conference Thursday that risks to growth are now “broadly balanced”. “(But) if these risks were to reappear, we would certainly be ready to lower rates”, he said.

By way of an immediate reaction, the single currency was 0.31% weaker against the USA dollar as of 1408 BST.