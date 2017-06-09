ECB president sees inflation still subdued

But Mr. Draghi also warned inflation would remain weak over the coming years, and said European Central Bank members hadn’t discussed winding down their EUR60 billion-a-month bond-purchase program.

The Governing Council, meeting yesterday, dropped its guidance that rates might fall further, saying only that it now expects borrowing costs to stay at present levels for an extended period.

The meeting of the ECB’s governing council was dedicated above all to slight corrections to their communication, explaining that the risks for growth are now “broadly balanced” and no longer tilted to the downside.

Despite this, the ECB President, Mario Draghi said at his press conference that “deflation risks have definitely gone away”.

He also pointed out how 5.0m jobs had been created across the euro area over the past three-and-a-half years, more than anywhere else on the globe, including in the US. However, these proved to be a knee-jerk reaction to the slightly modified language by the European Central Bank and the single currency headed back down again after each attempt.

The euro dropped 0.3% against the dollar after the announcement. It was also weaker against the yen and the pound. The considerable downward revisions affirm that the future steps to alter the ECB monetary policy would be quite gradual, said Nordea Bank.

The currency bloc’s economy has been on its best run since the global financial crisis almost a decade ago but the European Central Bank was expected to take a more cautious stance as the inflation rebound has yet to show a convincing upward trend. On Thursday, the bank lowered its forecasts for eurozone inflation this year to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent, and for next year to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent. The ECB targets inflation of just under 2 percent.

“We still expect a compromise to be reached, implying more QE into next year, but at a reduced monthly pace”, economists at Societe Generale said in a note. That’s essentially a effect of a slide in oil prices, but core inflation has repeatedly failed to hold above 1 percent. It follows an upward revision to first quarter Eurozone GDP growth from 0.5% to 0.6% quarter-on-quarter earlier today.

Capital Economics said that purchasing manager surveys pointed to a potential pick-up to 0.7 percent growth in the second quarter.

The inflation forecast is revised downward amid lower oil prices.

Investors will also listen for the central bank’s quarterly forecasts, which Mr. Draghi is due to reveal in his statement. The bank is moving gingerly out of concern that investors could anticipate an end to the stimulus by sending market interest rates higher, tightening financing for companies and prematurely blunting the stimulus effect even before it ends.