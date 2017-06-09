Eden Hazard Fractures Ankle While On International Duty

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard will undergo surgery after fracturing his ankle whilst on global duty.

Meanwhile, Belgium are set to play against Czech Republic in an global friendly before playing Estonia in a World Cup qualifier.

While that may not happen this summer following news that he has broken his ankle in training while on global duty with Belgium, the comments may be of concern for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and the club’s supporters.

It’s still unclear how long Hazard’s ankle will keep him sidelined.

Belgium are top of World Cup Qualifying Group H, two points ahead of Greece.

The Belgium worldwide played a key role in Chelsea’s successful 2016-17 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 36 Premier League outings to help them to the title.

His sublime performances have reignited speculation that Madrid are interested in signing the 26-year-old and Hazard is keeping his options open.

Asked if he would like to see an offer, Hazard said: “Of course, that’s all”.

“I am keen to win trophies“.

Blues fans meanwhile can feel somewhat lucky that this injury is coming now, as Hazard will likely be back in time for the beginning of the Premier League season, albeit with match sharpness potentially being an issue.

His injury will be a blow for Conte as his side gear up for a return to the Champions League in 2017-18 having not featured in European competition last term.

On the subject of being offered a new deal by Chelsea, he continued: “They haven’t offered me anything yet, but it could happen. What I know is that I still have a contract for 3 years at Chelsea“. The Champions League would be attractive.

“I think I can stay with Chelsea for many years, but it’s not something I’m thinking about right now”.

“But you know that, in football, there is also the will of the player”.

“I have not met the (Chelsea) management yet”.