Efforts stepped up to rescue civilians

Up to 2,000 civilians are believed to have been trapped for two weeks in districts held by the militants, the government says.

The Marawi siege followed an unsuccessful May 23 army raid that attempted to capture a top terror suspect, Isnilon Hapilon, who has been designated by the Islamic State group as its leader in Southeast Asia. “The government did not lack in its efforts”, he said in Filipino.

The local authorities said government officials, working through intermediaries, had reached an agreement with the militants to observe a four-hour ceasefire yesterday to let the trapped civilians leave.

But the officials failed to secure agreement from their own military for the truce, provincial crisis management committee spokesman Zia Alonto Adiong told the AFP news agency.

Government troops conduct a check point along a highway leading to Marawi three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city, the southern Philippines, Thursday, May 25, 2017. “We felt a bit disappointed and betrayed”.

“So this may come later after the resolution of the Marawi incident but not during this time because we are not able to sit down and talk how it will be implemented”, he added.

It was not clear who was firing.

A presidential spokesman said 120 militants had died in the battle, along with 38 security personnel. “They comprise 37 men and 1 woman”, he said at the national police headquarters.

The holdouts have human shields, thought to include a Catholic priest and 14 others kidnapped last week, the military has said. “These were mostly children suffering from diarrhoea and malnutrition”.

While civilians are endangered by the air strikes, the military believes they are essential to a quick victory, with at least 2,000 people trapped by the fighting and fast running out of food and water.

At least 178 people have been killed in Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the southern Philippines, since hundreds of gunmen waving Islamic State-style black flags rampaged across the city on May 23, burning some buildings and occupying others as they battled troops backed by airstrikes and artillery fire.

Militants flying black Islamic State (IS) group flags rampaged through Marawi almost two weeks ago, triggering clashes with troops and police that have left at least 178 people dead.

Scores of people made a dash for safety last Saturday, including a highly respected Muslim politician who had hidden 71 Christians in his home and led 144 people through corpse-strewn downtown streets.

Unarmed MILF rebels were to have escorted civilians to safety in a four-hour period ending at noon.

The MILF has signed accords with the government aimed at forging lasting peace, giving up their separatist ambitions in return for autonomy.

The SITE Intelligence Group uncovered a message on pro-IS Telegram chat sites, the AP reported, that read “The lone wolf soldiers of Khilafah attack the heart of Kufar the city of Manila in Resort World”.

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu revealed this on Sunday during the Shangri-La Dialogue Security Summit and said he would relay the data to his counterparts in the region.

Philippine Defense Undersecretary Ricardo David, speaking at the same forum, said the 1,200 figure for total IS fighters in the Philippines mentioned by Indonesia was new to him.