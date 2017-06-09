Egypt FM says those behind Copt attack trained in Libya

But the only confirmed strikes appear to have hit a pro-Al-Qaeda group in the Libyan city of Derna that has fought against IS.

Masked gunmen attacked a bus and other vehicles taking a group of Coptic Christians to Anba Samuel monastery in the Minya Governorate, 250km south of Cairo.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted that he was “appalled by yet another deadly attack on #CopticChristians in #Egypt”.

Minya governor Essam al-Bedawi said security forces had arrived at the scene and were fanning out along the road to the monastery and setting up checkpoints. When they refused, the militants began shooting.

In a statement released in Washington last Friday, Mr Trump said: “The bloodletting of Christians must end, and all who aid their killers must be punished”.

“They asked them one by one to deny their Christian faith, but they all refused”, said Hedra, who spoke to survivors.

Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.

The army spokesperson said Egypt’s military conducted an intensive airstrike against terrorists’ camps in Libya after ensuring their involvement in planning the Minya attacks.

The air strikes have gone down well with residents in the capital.

Majlis Mujahedeen Derna ousted ISIL from Derna in 2015 and also fights against Field Marshal Haftar’s forces.

Meanwhile, Egyptian government fighter jets struck militant training bases in neighbouring Libya at the weekend in retaliation for the incident.

Cairo, Jeddah – Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz phoned Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Saturday reiterating his kingdom’s support to all measurements taken by Egypt’s government to combat terrorism.

The danger here is that if the attacks continue, the perception that authorities can not protect the Christians would undermine Egypt’s image as a stable and secure nation.

In April, suicide bombers attacked two churches on Palm Sunday, killing at least 45 people.

During the pope’s visit to Egypt in late April, Francis paid tribute to the victims of the December bombing at Cairo’s St. Peter’s church, which is located in close proximity to the St. Mark’s cathedral, the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

IS claimed all the bombings and threatened more attacks on the Copts, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s 90-million population.

“Pray for the families of the more than 26 Coptic Chrisians killed by gunmen in Egypt today”.

The latest attack drew global condemnation.