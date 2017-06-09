Eiffel Tower lights out for Iran attacks

Iranian authorities say five of the assailants in the attacks who were killed in the incident were Iranian nationals.

Men in military uniform stand at a window in the Iranian Parliament building following an attack on Wednesday in Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif hit back early Thursday at a White House statement reacting to the shooting.

More than 40 people were also wounded in Wednesday’s attacks.

“Repugnant White House statement … as Iranians counter terror backed by United States clients”.

Iranian media, meanwhile, expressed shock at the attacks at a time when Tehran claims that it is interfering in Syria an Iraq militarily to fight ISIS and terrorism, and prevent bloodshed and war from reaching Iran.

The attacks in Tehran’s parliament and the mausoleum of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini killed 17 people and injured over 50.

Islamic State claimed responsibility and threatened more attacks against Iran’s majority Shi’ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics.

Alavi said that despite the obvious links between the Arab gulf country and terrorism in both Iraq and Syria, Tehran does not have any evidence at this stage that could point to Saudi involvement in the attacks, according to a statement from the ministry.

Also joining the ceremony were government ministers, and Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi-Golpayegani, the head of the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Two Sunni militant groups, Jaish al-Adl and Jundallah, have been waging an insurgency in Iran, mostly in remote areas, for nearly a decade.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said on of the wounded people had died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 17.

It identified the men only by their first names, saying they didn’t want to release their last names due to security and privacy concerns for their families. It was unclear when the five men returned to Iran ahead of Wednesday’s attacks.

The ministry said that the gunmen had a record in “terrorism” with links to the Sunni extremist groups, who had then joined the ISIS group and fought alongside the ISIS militants in Mosul and Raqqa.

During the funeral, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called the US the “international” version of the Islamic State group and said Washington had exchanged democracy for money, a reference to a recent huge arms deal between the USA and Saudi Arabia.

Iran denounced Donald Trump’s reaction to the attacks as “repugnant” after the U.S. president said the nation was reaping what it sowed.

Shojaei told state TV that “three of the victims are women”.

Iran’s foreign minister is rejecting US statements about the attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader.