Election 2017: Record number of female MPs

More than 200 women were elected to Parliament on Thursday, meaning there will be a historic high number of female MPs in the House of Commons.

There are now 207 women in the Commons, up from 197.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is said to be the candidate whose re-election took the 2017 figure to 192, as she narrowly defended her Hastings and Rye seat following a strong challenge from Labour’s Peter Chowney.

Caroline Lucas, the Green Party's only member of Parliament, retained her seat in Brighton Pavilion with a healthy majority. Compared to Nordic countries like Sweden and Iceland, where quota systems are common, the United Kingdom is still lagging behind when it comes to gender parity.

There was also history made in the constituency of Birmingham Edgbaston, where Preet Kaur Gill became the first Sikh women to be elected to Parliament. ‘It’s a real honour to be representing the people and the place where I was born and raised, ‘ she told the BBC.

The Women’s Equality Party ran seven candidates in this year’s election but failed to win a single seat.

Nancy Astor was the first woman to sit in Parliament, elected as MP for Plymouth Sutton after a by-election in December 1919.