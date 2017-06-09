Elon Musk Says Teslas Can Now Play Any Monty Python Skit

Musk believes that the Model Y could even be more popular than the Model 3, which will be a tough expectation to meet. “They just want to know how many can they buy and how soon”, Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting hosted at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Musk then turned to electric vehicles.

Tesla also recalled some Model S and Model X vehicles in Australia in May, reportedly over an issue with the electric park brake. The windshield proportion and rake lines up with that of the Model 3, and so does the hood lines.

Toward the end of the meeting, Musk answered whether he might ever pursue an electric plane. The CEO said on Tuesday Tesla may eventually have 10 to 12 gigafactories. And now you can enjoy some of the most British humor (sorry, humour) ever made from the comfort of your Model S or X.

We’re still waiting for Tesla to begin production of the highly anticipated Model 3, but the company has already moved on to its next revolutionary electric auto: the Model Y.

Since its June 2010 debut as a public company, Tesla has conducted 10 offerings of new equity or debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tesla made just 84,000 cars a year ago.

So the Tesla Model Y will be using all-new architecture, which could be one reason why Tesla is building a new factory for the forthcoming SUV. And they have deeper pockets.

He was referring to an Investopedia article he tweeted minutes before, which cited a report from financial analytics firm S3 Partners saying investors are now holding short $10.4 billion of Tesla stock.

Tesla Inc shares were trading at $366.69 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $7.04 (+1.96%).

But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? "Doesn't work outside U.S. yet", Musk tweeted shortly after posting the famous song "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" from Monty Python's Life of Brian.