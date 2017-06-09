Emirati diplomat to AP: ‘Nothing to negotiate’ with Qatar

Arab states have no right to “blockade” Qatar, the country’s top diplomat said Thursday, insisting the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate the tiny, energy-rich nation is based on “false and fabricated news” Check out our recommendations for the uk best betting sites and make the right choice for your maximum pleasure on http://selectbestsportsbettingsites.co.uk/. Read best online betting reviews and ratings including list of games, complaints, latest bonus codes and promotions..

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major US military base and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arab states could impose an embargo on Qatar if it does not change course regarding its support of “extremism” and “destructive policies” in the region, United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday.

Speaking from a Foreign Ministry office in Dubai, Mr Gargash listed a number of terror groups he alleged Qatar had funded, including al-Qaida’s branches in Syria and Somalia, militants in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and other groups with “al-Qaida-type organisations” in Libya. He offered no documents to support his claim, but Western officials long have accused Qatar’s government of allowing or even encouraging the funding of some Sunni extremists.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, his son, became Qatar’s ruling emir in 2013, but Hamad Al Thani still looms large in the world of Qatari ruling-family politics.

An Emirati writer and ruling family member suggested Qataris already are looking for new leadership in the tiny country.

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi said: “Qataris are questioning whether this is going to end up in seeing a change in leadership itself in Qatar, ” he said.

Gargash further addressed more global issues in the interview including US President Donald Trump’s recent tweets on Qatar, terrorism and extremis, calling them “very frank and extraordinary tweets”, which he believes European officials say, “but behind closed doors”. However, he did acknowledge the authenticity of recently leaked emails from United Arab Emirates Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba in Washington, which several media outlets described as including criticism of Qatar. “Again, this is Qataris speaking to worldwide media wondering whether this is possible at all”.

“Doha now is completely isolated”, Al Qassemi said.

The Gulf countries have ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home. Qatar just finished one of the stadiums for the tournament, though others have yet to be built.

When asked whether the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, which severed ties with Doha on Monday, were ready to take further steps, including military action if Qatar did not change direction, Gargash said they would take tougher economic measures.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi posted the warning on its Facebook wall, saying the UAE government has announced a ban on comments or posts about the diplomatic crisis on social media.

The Federal Public Prosecution also announced that according to the Federal Penal Code and the Federal law decree on Combating Information Technology Crimes, anyone who threaten the interests, national unity and stability of the UAE will face a jail term from three to 15 years, and a fine not less than 500,000 dirhams (approx Dollars 876,5260).

“The Qataris should not count on that base as being a guarantee of sort of American protection when it comes to conflict with Saudi Arabia”, Al Qassemi said.

Bahrain’s move against Qatar is in step with other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a close regional alliance that includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.