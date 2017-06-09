Endo International plc – (ENDP) PT Set at $12.00 by Canaccord Genuity

The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 27.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on shares of Endo International plc – and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International plc – from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Endo International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.20. The stock now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Investors are watching Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) ahead of the market open as shares are gapping down -11.03% with the stock now sitting at $12.30. The stock exchanged hands with 13.12M shares as compared to its average daily volume of 6.72M shares. The stock has performed 1.55% over the last seven days, 7.49% over the last thirty, and 30.86% over the last three months.

Endo International plc – Ordinary Shares generated a return on investment of -25.30% in past 12 months and return on equity of -78.80% for similar period.

Endo International plc – (ENDP) opened at 13.78 on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, contrast to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Endo International plc – updated its FY17 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Endo International plc – during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Nomura initiated Endo International plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Tuesday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,873,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after buying an additional 1,857,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter worth about $26,929,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 38,197 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock declined 0.30%. A stock rating will generally tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.