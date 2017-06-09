England not to give Aussies easy ride: Buttler

Both teams have a point apiece in the biennial ODI tournament after they were each comprehensively defeated by England, while their respective matches with australia ended in rain-induced no results.

Watch New Zealand take on Bangladesh in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy, live on Sky Sports 2 from 10am on Friday.

England, after defeating Bangladesh in their opening match, gave a clinical performance against the Blackcaps and registered a 87-run win at Cardiff.

“I thought we were probably 10 or 15 below par – given that 320 is probably a par score regardless of the game we’re playing in these days”.

Chasing an imposing 311, New Zealand did not have the best of starts as they lost Luke Ronchi in the first over, bowled by Jake Ball (2/31). He promised, however, there would be no repeat, despite struggling against Australia except for Tamim Iqbal’s defiant 95.

Jake Ball had clean-bowled the risky Luke Ronchi in the first over of New Zealand’s reply, and with Wood’s fine dismissal of Williamson and Ben Stokes getting through eight overs unhindered by his recent knee problems, it was a rewarding afternoon for the home attack. But certainly England bowled very, very well, the way they extracted it by [bowling] cross seamers hitting the wicket hard.Afterwards, Nottinghamshire paceman Ball told Sky Sports: “It was about trying to put it in the right area and hopefully something will happen”.”It’s a bit frustrating, because we were getting a little bit of momentum with the bat“. They also have to be vary of the Kiwi batting who also have the firepower.

Bangladesh were defeated in the first game of the tournament by hosts England and their second match against Australia was washed out.

Despite an inconsistent year so far, the 26-year-old has shown signs of improvement in his form, most recently scoring an unbeaten 61 runs in the win against New Zealand. Adam Milne and Corey Anderson bagged three wickets each for the visitors.

The slow pitch conditions in Cardiff might be similar to what Bangladesh are used to at home but it doesn’t take spin, leaving Hesson pleased his team have experienced a game there. They have some players like Guptill who can change the game.

The two sides know each other well as Bangladesh toured New Zealand last winter.

“I think if we’re truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams – and Australia is one of the best teams”, he said.

“But we are a team that wouldn’t let go of a chance, so if one is coming up tomorrow, we will have to make sure we don’t let it slip”.