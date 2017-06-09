England rout New Zealand to book semifinal berth

England advanced to the semi-finals of a tournament they have never won with an 87-run victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy at a wind-swept Sophia Gardens on Wednesday.

Tim Southee ended on 2-44 off 9.3 overs, Adam Milne took 3-79 and Corey Anderson 3-55.

Victory in this fixture would see hosts England into the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament featuring the world’s leading eight one-day worldwide teams.

Though wickets fell at regular intervals, England posed a score of over 300 for the 23 time since the 2015 World Cup – during which they suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on their way to a pool stage exit. Root’s tactical mastery was also on show, and he took the attack to Mitchell Santner, New Zealand’s only spinner.

“We now know we have qualified for the semi-finals, but we want to be going into a semi-final on the back of a win – and we’ll be desperate to do that on Saturday”.

England captain Eoin Morgan, shuffling his pack, recalled Wood and the Durham quick duly delivered the wicket his side badly needed when a rising ball took Williamson’s glove and diving wicket-keeper Buttler clung on to the catch.

“A little bit of weather around”, said New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson.

New Zealand plays Bangladesh on Friday in Cardiff with both teams on one point.

Jason Roy mustered his first double-figure score in his last five one-day worldwide innings.

England lost Jason Roy early after batting first but a big stand between Alex Hales and Joe Root helped them rebuild the innings.

Jimmy Neesham hit a six off Plunkett but fell next ball when he found Hales in the deep.

Jake Ball had clean-bowled the risky Luke Ronchi in the first over of New Zealand’s reply, and with Wood’s fine dismissal of Williamson and Ben Stokes getting through eight overs unhindered by his recent knee problems, it was a rewarding afternoon for the home attack.

It wasn’t all ideal for England, certainly not Jason Roy, who now has just 47 ODI runs at an average of 6.71 this summer after he was bowled for 13 by Adam Milne walking across his stumps. The southpaw struck two fours and two huge sixes in the last 10 overs of the innings which helped the hosts finish the innings on a high.

Hales departed just when he was looking good and timing the ball well.

Root, whose 64 followed a match-winning unbeaten century against Bangladesh, was the one set batsman who should have kicked on.

And when Taylor (39) holed out off Ball to midwicket, New Zealand were 168 for four in the 34th over.

Martin Guptill then edged Stokes to slip to leave New Zealand on 63 for two in the 14th over of their chase.