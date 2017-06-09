England, Venezuela reach Under-20 World Cup final

“We’re so proud at reaching the final”.

English striker Dominic Solanke scored the only goal for England, which was wearing armbands for the second time in the tournament following Saturday’s attack in London.

“If you are a parent or an agent with the best interests of a young player at heart, and not just after a pay packet, you would be sending them to clubs like Everton and Bournemouth”. Italy took the lead after just two minutes through Riccardo Orsolini, the Young Lions being caught cold from a quick free-kick.

The equaliser on 66 minutes felt inevitable and it was no surprise Solanke got his name on the scoresheet, volleying into an empty net from 10 yards after Ojo’s cross from the right was pushed out by Zaccagno.

But Dominic Solanke, who is set to join Liverpool from Premier League champions Chelsea this summer, scored twice with Everton man Ademola Lookman getting the other goal.

It is a first for both teams – Venezuela have reached their first Federation Internationale de Football Association final and England have made it to their first U-20 World Cup climax.

“The disappointment we had in the U19 Euros a year ago [losing in the semi-final], going out in that, we know that feeling, so we want to go and win this time“.

Apart from Henderson, there are a few familiar faces in the England squad.

‘We’ve achieved so much, but also we’ve achieved nothing yet.

“We now want to go and make sure we do ourselves justice in the final”, added Simpson, who has coached in England’s lower divisions.

“The preparation for the final has begun”. They then progressed through the knockout stage by beating Costa Rica, Mexico, and then Italy.

Kenny has started every match in South Korea, one of only four England players to do so, with his outstanding work-rate and defensively capabilities helping Simpson’s side keep three clean sheets from their six matches.

Reds midfielder Ovie Ejaria was an unused substitute.

Dewsnip said: ‘The players managed to deliver the game plan perfectly.

“We’ve got a really good, professional group”.

It was a fine day for England’s youth sides.

England started brightly, earning an early corner after a surging Jonjoe Kenny run but moments later they found themselves on the back foot and behind.