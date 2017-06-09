Eric Trump calls father’s critics ‘not even people’

During Trump’s presidential campaign his organization was accused of using the foundation’s money to settle personal lawsuits, giving controversial donations, and buying a $20,000 portrait of Trump. Eric maintained that using the golf course was free since it belonged to Donald Trump’s organization, and entertainment, food, and drinks were either comped or financed by sponsors.

Two things can be true at once: The Trumps can do good charitable work and put money in their own pockets.

The reason behind the price jump?

Eric Trump echoed that statement in a much briefer Twitter message to one of his critics.

“In the early years, they weren’t being billed [for the club]-the bills would just disappear”, Ian Gillule, former membership and marketing director at Trump National Westchester, told Forbes.

Now Forbes is reporting that this is yet another example of Donald Trump using charity as a smokescreen to benefit himself. You can’t write stuff like this, but that is what we’re dealing with. No credit?’ And he went nuts.

Guille continued, adding “I saw that Eric was getting billed. That means the majority of Americans are “not even people”?!?”

Can you say unethical? “And if that is the case, I would simply rather disengage”. The foundation changed its named to Curetivity and continue to hold golf tournaments to raise money for St. Jude, Forbes reports.

Eric told the finance magazine how the Trump National Golf Club donates the course to the event, saving hundreds of thousands that can go straight to the charity. Following the Forbes report, Fahrenthold is already checking in with Eric to see if he’d like to offer further insight.

The charity tournament began in 2007, and to date, the report states $11 million was donated to St. Jude’s. What have you done today?!’ he tweeted at one.

President Trump’s son made the comments Tuesday night to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, amid ongoing developments related to the FBI’s Russian Federation probe and fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

“I’ve never seen hatred like this. At the end of the day the only people who lose are the children of St. Jude and other incredibly worthy causes”, Eric Trump’s spokesperson said in a statement, according to ABC News. “It’s so, so sad”. I mean morality is just gone.

Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he claimed is “imploding”. The operations of President Donald Trump’s own foundation were discussed during the 2016 campaign, and the extent – or lack thereof – of his contributions became a point of discussion for his opponents. “They try and obstruct a great man, they try and obstruct his family, they come after us viciously, and its truly, truly disgusting”, Trump said.

Other items in the report show an increase in expenditures and overhead paid by the Eric Trump Foundation to the Trump Organization.