Etihad, TUI end talks on vacation airline joint venture

But on Thursday TUI informed its employees in a letter seen by AFP that Etihad had “decided not to continue the negotiations with us. this is unfortunate but can’t be changed”.

Attempts by Etihad and Tui to launch a new leisure-focused airline have stalled because the economics of their proposal do not stack up, according to a source close to the talks. “Further details of this structure will be announced in due course by Air Berlin“, it said.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and troubled Air Berlin (LSE: 0GPE.L – news), of which Etihad is a majority owner, had last October announced plans to form a new leisure airline by merging Air Berlin’s Austrian subsidiary Niki with TUI subsidiary TUI fly.

But European media reported Etihad was unable to make the joint venture work economically.

Etihad, which holds 29 percent of Air Berlin, last month appointed a new boss as it rethinks its strategy of expanding its network by spending billions of dollars on buying minority stakes in other airlines, including Air Berlin and heavily indebted Italian carrier Alitalia.

Under the initial plans, the United Kingdom group’s TUIfly unit would have combined with Niki, owned by Berlin Air, which is partly owned by the Gulf carrier. “The Niki flight schedule for winter 2017 has been published and all bookings remain valid”, the statement said.

A statement from TUI said the two groups will not continue their negotiations about the planned joint venture between TUI fly and Niki.

TUI said Niki was “no longer available” for a deal.

The group “remains open for a partnership or the formation of joint ventures serving the strategic goal of reshaping the market”, it said.

Some carriers have expressed an interest in Alitalia’s aircraft should they become available.