EU Commissioner: UK General Election Results to Impact Spirit of Brexit Talks

Günther Oettinger, the German member of the European Commission, said it was unclear if negotiations could be launched on Monday, 19 June, as planned. “We are ready”, she said .

Germany’s European affairs minister Michael Roth said time was tight until the expiry of a two-year window to reach a negotiated deal: “We should not waste any time”, he said.

Responding to the UK’s unexpected hung parliament, Mr Barnier said “ negotiations should start when (the) United Kingdom is ready”. “Let’s put our minds together on striking a deal”.

As British Prime Minister gambled her political future on calling a snap general election seven weeks ago to have a strengthened stance in Brexit negotiations, results from Thursday’s election show that her party cannot form a majority government. We will be hard but fair in our dealings.

Mike Cherry, the chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), says in a statement: “In the coming hours and days, business needs immediate reassurance from the government that emerges about how it will protect the economy from any political turmoil. I expect more uncertainty now”.

“Two strong partners are confident, and will come faster and better to a conclusion that both sides can accept”, Mr. Oettinger said. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger that the negotiations will turn out badly”.

Mr Oettinger said he believed that Mrs May’s “Brexit means Brexit” mantra was still operative, but added that the Conservatives would have to decide how they wanted to conduct negotiations, adding: “Then we will see whether this sentence remains”.

“We certainly have a more open political situation now”.

“I think the debate about withdrawal will only become concrete when the results of the negotiations or parts of the negotiations become visible to the public”.

“Tory party beginning to look like a casino”, a Dutch MEP tweeted shortly after early forecasts were pointing to a hung parliament.

In said Brexit negotiations will “have to go ahead” because Article 50 has been invoked. Bohuslav Sobotka said that too much time had already been wasted.

He said: “The Brexit negotiating strategy requires a careful rethink”.

The election is dominating the homepages of news websites in Europe including Le Monde, Le Figaro, El Pais and Corriere Della Sera.

Although the Conservatives were the largest party, they failed to win the 326 seats needed to form a majority government.

“When a steady but uninspiring leader has been found wanting, they may turn to a tried and tested victor with the charisma to take on Corbyn”.

Gianni Pittella, leader of the socialist bloc in parliament, added: “It’s a disaster for May”.

Like other 27 member states she was confident her gamble would pay off.