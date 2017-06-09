EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote

Instead, now she’s being forced to consider teaming up with a minor party.

The betting odds being offering for a hung Parliament have also narrowed after some recent opinion polls had indicated the possibility of such an outcome.

The expression comes from the term “hung jury”, when jurors can not decide on a verdict and a retrial is needed.

The far-right UK Independence Party, which won 12.5 percent of the vote two years ago and was a driving force behind the vote in a referendum backing Brexit, risked being wiped out.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, May’s bruised Conservatives had 318 – short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before May’s roll of the electoral dice.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV.

Voter Rachel Sheard, who cast her ballot at a polling station in Borough High Street, says that while the European Union was supposed to be at center stage, “I don’t think that’s in the hearts and minds of Londoners at the minute, (not) almost as much as the security is”.

If the hung parliament is confirmed, what happens next? “The Prime Minister called the election because she wanted a mandate and the mandate is that she has lost seats”, he said, claiming on Twitter earlier that the Labour party had “changed the face of British politics”.

Shock political results are nothing new.

Putting aside any demands for May to stand down, the party with the largest number of seats must reach out to other parties to strike a deal to share power.

If the result is tight, or if the popular vote gives a different victor to the tally of seats, as much will depend on fixing a narrative in the early stages as straightforward math.

As the results piled up, some form of minority or coalition government appeared increasingly likely.

The result would be a validation of the approach of Mr. Corbyn, under whose leadership there has been a groundswell of support for Labour, against the belief of many in his party, including within Parliament, where he faced a vote of no confidence in 2016. The Conservatives were the largest party but the sitting Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, stayed in Downing Street while backroom negotiations got under way over the Saturday and Sunday following polling day on the Thursday.

The Scottish National Party (SNP), which won 56 seats at the last election, are at ideological loggerheads with the Conservatives. In 2010, that was the Liberal Democrats.

But that was when the Lib Dems could have gone either way – with David Cameron’s Conservatives, to whom they were more sympathetic, or Labour.

Labour’s finance spokesman and close Corbyn ally, John McDonnell, says he can achieve this while ensuring the national debt is reduced over the course of the next parliament.

The SNP could play a crucial role and their position has been that they will not support a Conservative government.

May’s best lifeline appeared to be a possible – but also uncertain – deal with a Northern Ireland party that won 10 seats.

Among some of the prominent losses, Labour’s Neeraj Patil the former mayor of the London Borough of Lambeth lost to Justine Greening, the UK’s Education Minister.

Even if Labour have fewer seats than the Conservatives, they have more choice in prospective coalition partners, so could be more likely to form a “progressive alliance”.

In Scotland, the pro-independence SNP were in retreat despite winning most seats.

The Conservatives are committed to a complete break with the European Union regardless of whether a satisfactory exit deal can be reached.

The odds seem to be in favour of Theresa May holding on to her job as the British Prime Minister as voting is set to begin across the United Kingdom this morning under the looming shadow of the two deadly terror attacks that rocked the country in the past three weeks. May had visited twice, while the party suffered a shocking defeat in Canterbury, which had been a safe Conservative seat since 1918.

Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain’s exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely – leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread and dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start.