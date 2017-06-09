EU’s Juncker says member states need to up defense spending

The president of the European Council, Donald Tusk has warned Friday that the United Kingdom could be with “no deal” if the Brexit talks are delayed, as the prime minister is due to start talks on 19 June. “It is not only about the United Kingdom, but also about the future of Europe”, he told The Associated Press. When the United Kingdom formally triggered the start of Brexit negotiations in March, it resulted in a deadline of March 2019 by which talks would have to conclude.

Andrius Kubilius, a former conservative prime minister of Lithuania, who sits on his country’s Brexit committee, said May’s juggling act to keep the alliance together made matters “much messier now”.

In the wake of last year’s Brexit referendum, called and lost by Prime Minister David Cameron, Britain’s Conservative party took a long time to reorganize itself before it finally triggered the Brexit negotiations on March 29.

Keeping up his razor sharp observations of the UK’s shambolic Brexit preparations he added: “I thought surrealism was a Belgian invention”.

On behalf of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker restated the EU’s determination that the talks must settle the so-called “divorce” bill, before future trade could be discussed.

Juncker said he hoped there would be no further delays, and that the result of the United Kingdom general election would not have a “major impact on the negotiations we are desperately waiting for”.

But until a government emerges in London, it is unclear how the talks can start. Oettinger added that “without a government, there’s no negotiation”.

The talks were set to officially begin on June 19.

Europe’s governments will now be concerned about prolonged uncertainty on their economies, businesses and citizens as well as the risk of there not being an exit deal at all.

Tusk tweeted: “We don’t know when Brexit talks start”. We know when they must end.

But the prime minister said her new government would now prepare for discussions in 10 days time.However, Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Union executive, was among those warning that a weak British leader may be a problem once talks start. “Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as a result of ‘no negotiations, ‘” he advised.