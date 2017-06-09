European Central Bank keeps stimulus in place

“A surging euro was hit by a reality check today as ECB President Mario Draghi took a surprisingly cautious tone in his post-meeting statement, choosing to overlook an improved growth picture and instead focus on lower inflation”, said Richard de Meo, managing director of Foenix Partners.

The triad of big events involving Britain, the US Congress and European Central Bank had earned the moniker “Super Thursday”, but produced no obvious pattern in global stocks, with London retreating, Paris flat, and Frankfurt and NY gaining modestly.

Draghi said in a press briefing that reducing asset purchases in the euro zone was not discussed at the meeting. But on inflation – the ECB’s primary mandate – he insisted that nothing substantial has changed.

“Even though it was well telegraphed over the last 24 hours, the future expectations on inflation came in a bit lower than the market had been anticipating”, said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

The new projections, according to which inflation will remain at +1.5% this year, will fall to +1.3% next year and will not go over +1.6% in 2019, supported this position.

“At the end of the day, former FBI Director Comey hasn’t really revealed anything new, in my view, so bond prices are either treading water to heading lower”, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in NY.

Euro-area unemployment is dropping faster than projected, with the rate now falling at nearly one percentage point a year and more people joining the workforce. This depends also on the fact that, of the 5 million jobs created (“more than in the US”), many are low quality, temporary or part-time and salaries are negotiated looking back, when inflation was lower.

He also cited the backward-looking nature of wage negotiations, as well as structural economic changes that should be positive in the longer-term.

Wall Street opened broadly steady in NY after the latest drop in jobless claims, but it had been set to be more impressive before Draghi’s caution. That rate is closer to 15 per cent. Spot gold prices were last down 0.63 percent at $1,278.30 an ounce. That’s essentially a outcome of a slide in oil prices, but core inflation has repeatedly failed to hold above one per cent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European equities briefly hit a three-week low of 1,526.29 after the ECB said subdued inflation meant it would continue to pump more stimulus into the region’s economy. While the European Central Bank previously said it expects rates to remain at “present or lower levels” for an extended period of time, its new statement said only that the rates will remain at their “present levels”, dropping the reference to “lower levels”.

That mixed outlook had been expected to underpin the case for keeping the ECB’s easy policy in place, including the commitment to cut rates further if necessary.

Third, a Fed that will likely at the meeting next week confirm its determinedness to move on with hikes and balance-sheet reduction down the road could lead markets to reassess the rather soft pricing of the fed funds rate now in place.

Mr Draghi is nevertheless confident that higher wages are on the way. His message on Thursday was that the euro area must be patient and persistent, and he stressed that labour-market slack is tightening and the output gap is closing. Inflation will catch up with economic growth, but not just yet. The asset purchases are expected to end around mid-2018 and the first rate hike is likely in early 2018, added Nordea Bank.