European Central Bank president sees inflation still subdued

The euro slipped against the dollar on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its aggressive stimulus policy unchanged and repeated that it expects interest rates to remain at record lows for an extended period.

Regarding non-standard monetary policy measures, the Governing Council confirms that the net asset purchases, at the current monthly pace of €60 billion, are meant to run until the end of December 2017, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim.

Aside from the focus on monetary policy, analysts said there was broad relief across financial markets after former FBI director James Comey’s testimony on the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 USA presidential election revealed little in the way of new details.

Already, he has said risks to Europe’s strengthening economic recovery have diminished and that risks to growth are now “broadly balanced”.

DATA DUMP: Japan released revised first-quarter data that showed Asia’s second-largest economy expanded an annualized 1 percent, a significant drop from last month’s initial 2.2 percent estimate, according to Kyodo News. The pound was steady Thursday as traders awaited the outcome – it was down 0.3 percent at $1.2929.

As such, most economists think Mario Draghi, the ECB’s president, will acknowledge the improved growth but hold off from announcing any change to the bank’s array of stimulus programs. The downgrade was based mainly on a drop in crude oil inventories.

Strength in the U.S. dollar weighed on the precious metal as the U.S. Dollar Index went up 0.3 percent to 96.98 as of 1830 GMT. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was practically unchanged at 5,668.80. The race looks to be tighter than expected as the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowed sharply in recent weeks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent to 26,059.75 and the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China added 0.3 percent to 3,150.33. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 28 cents to $45.99 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price global oils, fell 33 cents to $47.33 per barrel in London.

Meanwhile, sterling fell against the dollar while market bets on the currency’s volatility over the next 24 hours touched their highest level in a year, as Britain voted in a national general election that some polls have suggested is too close to call.