European Central Bank to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain

The council only made a small concession to the improving economy in the 19 countries that use the euro by dropping from its statement wording that it could lower interest rates further.

Governing Council decided today in their meeting in Tallinn to maintain the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively.

The precise detail of this point was a simple change of statement, from expecting interest rates would ‘[remain] at their present levels or lower” to “at their present levels for an extended period of time’.

Despite this it’s removed the reference to the potential for lower rates from this point but says that it retains the right to increase the size and duration of its bond buying programme.

For now, the European Central Bank kept interest rates and the scope of its large-scale bond-buying program as before. ECB President ECB Mario Draghi said policy normalization was not discussed at the central bank’s latest meeting earlier Thursday, where it lowered its inflation forecast. Its economy grew by 1.9% on the year in the first quarter, outpacing the U.S. Unemployment has fallen to an eight-year low of 9.3%, bank lending is expanding robustly and business surveys suggest growth is accelerating.

Draghi’s comments also briefly knocked the euro back below $1.12 while bond yields slumped in Germany, hit a multi-month low in Spain and saw the biggest drop since December in Italy.

Investing.com offers an extensive set of professional tools for the financial markets.

It is completely legitimate to expect that the Fed will raise rates next week and it will be interesting to see what the FOMC will hint about the path forward of the Fed’s tightening situation.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.04 percent at 1,528.71.

Despite data earlier in the day showing the euro zone growing at its fast clip since the European Central Bank started printing money, the European Central Bank head played down expectations that had been building that it could soon be scaling it back.

The Euro lost ground on Tuesday after a leak suggested that the European Central Bank were intending to revise down their headline inflation forecasts to 1.5% for 2017, ’18 and ’19, from a previous 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% respectively.

The counterpoint comes from Morgan Stanley, which this week raised its target for the single currency citing “material upside surprises in recent growth data, positive political developments and a view that investment inflows to the eurozone will continue”. The forecast is revised upward as compared to the previous growth forecast.

Despite that, the risks surrounding the outlook for growth in the Eurozone were judged to “broadly balanced”, Draghi said in remarks prepared for his speech.

In order to reap the full benefits from our monetary policy measures, other policy areas must contribute much more decisively to strengthening economic growth.

Oil prices edged lower, with benchmark Brent crude and USA crude prices hitting respective one-month lows of $47.56 and $45.20 after an unexpected surge in US inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated concerns about a worldwide glut.

“The ECB is essentially in a holding pattern”, said Patrick O’Donnell, a fund manager with Aberdeen Asset Management in London.