European Union council chief warns United Kingdom to avoid ‘no deal’ Brexit

Britain was plunged into political turmoil on Friday after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a snap election just days before negotiations on leaving the European Union were set to kick off. “Negotiations should be led by a government and a prime minister that will be in place for the duration”.

“We don’t know when Brexit talks start. Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”. “So our expectation and hope is that there is a new government in London as soon as possible”.

The talks were set to officially begin on June 19.

“No business would walk into a negotiation without clear objectives, an agreed starting position, and a strong negotiating team”, he said. “The date for the beginning of negotiations is now unclear”, he wrote on Twitter.

In a speech during a conference on EU security and defense in Prague on Friday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the way ahead “starts with making sure we spend what is needed on our defense”. “She missed her target of an absolute majority”, he said.

“Politicians must act responsibly, putting the interests of the country first and showing the world that the United Kingdom remains a safe destination for business”.

“In the coming hours and days, business needs immediate reassurance from the government that emerges about how it will protect the economy from any political turmoil”, said Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses.

The accountancy firm Menzies has argued the election results were not so surprising given the clear division between two main parties’ manifestos and two “very divided camps” in the country. May has already promised parliament a “meaningful” vote on that deal.

The EU Commission’s top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, oozed a confidence that was only restrained by the Commission’s own fear of a disorderly Brexit.

He told German radio that the timetable for completing the talks was “ambitious” and Britain had already lost a lot of time by delaying its Article 50 letter and then calling an election.

The lack of stability and narrow majority in parliament if May’s plan for a new government gets the green light also means that the chances of a hard Brexit are now much less certain.

“From a global perspective we have to put this election into context”.

Having called the snap election in order to obtain a greater mandate to push through a tougher deal with the European Union on departing the bloc, May now faces the prospect of having a majority of just a single seat in the new parliament as a result of a deal struck with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. The opposition Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, made huge gains but also lacks a majority – an outcome referred to as a hung parliament. That rises to 13, once you allow for the fact that Sinn Fein, the only other party in Northern Ireland to win seats last night, intends to continue its policy of boycotting Westminster (as its leader, Gerry Adams, said it would last night).