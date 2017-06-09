European Union fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock United Kingdom vote

According to Slutsky, “this may lead the United Kingdom to postpone Brexit because with the lack of a parliamentary majority, the government will have to face difficulties concerning the adoption of necessary laws”.

Although 326 seats are needed for an absolute majority, in practice a working majority requires just 322 MPs. The conservative, pro-union party only gained two seats to take their Westminster tally to 10, but as the Tories remain stymied in a hung parliament the DUP becomes disproportionately important, potentially linking up with the Conservatives to form a majority government.

Rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties. This came at the expense of smaller parties, with the Tories getting slightly more votes than Labour.

Even his most ardent supporters would not have imagined he would so energise Labour that he may well end up as the prime minister of a minority government.

Asked if she would now be willing to serve under Mr Corbyn, she said: “We have leadership elections in the Labour Party and Jeremy won the leadership elections fair and square”.

The latter are significant in another way, which again relates to Brexit: Conservatives who have won in Scotland are – like some moderate Tories south of the border led by the re-elected Kenneth Clarke – going to be opposed to a “hard” departure from the EU.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV.

The Conservatives could be forced to compromise to win DUP backing.

The election shock is “yet another own goal” that will make “already complex negotiations even more complicated”, said the European Parliament’s top Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt. Voters will be learning to expect the unexpected, the latest surprise coming after the Brexit referendum and Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

May earned a reputation as a dogged minister when leading the interior ministry under David Cameron, but never gained acceptance among the prime minister’s cosmopolitan inner circle.

As Britain’s second female prime minister, May is often compared to the first, Conservative “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, but struck a markedly different tone, rejecting “untrammeled free markets” and “the cult of selfish individualism”.

She had, he said, “played with fire” in binding Britain to the two-year deadline for Brexit talks and had now “got burned”.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has taken heavy losses in the election with Alex Salmond among the most high profile losses in the election.

The biggest scalps of the night, to the benefit of Labour, included Cabinet Office minister Ben Gummer in Ipswich and Liberal Democrat’s Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister.

“They have better policies than the Conservatives on health, inequalities, pensions”, said Douglas.

Analysis suggested that Labour had benefited from a strong turnout among young voters.

“UKIP voters wanted Brexit but they also want change”, Farage said.

But May could insist on staying on as leader: after all, she has shown herself to be utterly inflexible during her campaign.

But Leftist opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose Labour party surged from 20 points behind in the opinion polls, told May to quit, saying she had “lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”. She took the battle to Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, and berated Sturgeon repeatedly for her “obsession” – as Davidson put it – with Scottish independence.