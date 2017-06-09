In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable and the most unnecessary. Perversely, talk of a sweeping Tory majority encouraged traditional Labour voters to realign with their party, despite concerns about the way it is being led.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservative Party, which had 330 seats in the previous House of Commons, is leading with 318 seats, the Labour Party with 261 seats, the Scottish National Party with 35 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 12 seats and the Democratic Unionist Party with 10 seats. It may well be able to form a minority government with the help of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, but her ability to cling to the keys of Number 10 Downing Street is very much in doubt, and her stated goal of unifying the country behind her ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations with European Union leaders is utterly out of reach. Whoever is the prime minister by then is unlikely to have a strong parliamentary mandate. May confirms she would keep her senior Ministers in the same posts. The currency has been highly volatile in the last year, from $1.50 a year ago before the Brexit vote to below $1.18 briefly in October.

“I hope the United Kingdom will soon have a stable government to start negotiations”, Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s top Brexit official said.

Mr Corbyn was rewarded for a campaign that had an old-fashioned feel, one where he addressed large rallies and channelled a mass grassroots movement with effective party organisation.

As Prime Minister May’s future remains uncertain, one man who is nearly certain to put his hand up in the event of a leadership contest is Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.

“I’m afraid we ran a pretty awful campaign”, Soubry said. May to start Brexit talks as quickly as possible but warns of complications ahead after she lost her majority.

EU Council President Donald Tusk told Britain in a Tweet: “Do your best to avoid a “no deal” as result of “no negotiations”.

“If May resigns, the negotiations could be delayed by months due to the leadership contest, potentially new elections and even another process to design the UK’s negotiation strategy”, Citi said.

“The country needs a period of stability, and whatever the results are, the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”, she said.

Labour is reported to have taken Kensington, the last seat to declare, after several recounts, says The Guardian, citing reports.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, of the Music Managers Forum (MMF) echoed those words, citing manifesto commitments from both the Conservatives and Labour parties “that content creators are appropriately rewarded for the content they make available online”.

Instead, her election gamble to gain strength in the European Union negotiations fizzled and the Conservatives lost their majority while Jeremy Corbyn’s rival Labour Party gained power.

European Union leaders fear that May’s majority loss would delay the talks, which are due to begin June 19.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Sturgeon should take the prospect of a new independence referendum off the table.

The stunning results thrust Northern Ireland’s DUP into the forefront, with its 10 seats enough to give the Conservatives a fragile partnership in which the DUP would support a Conservative minority government without a formal coalition. Most obviously, if no government is formed by the scheduled start of talks, there will be no government leader to negotiate with.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lackluster campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.