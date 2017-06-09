Ex-convict arrested in death of 12-year-old Florida girl

Robert Letroy Howard, 38, has been arrested for the 12-year-old’s murder.

Howard is a convicted felon, and served 15 years for two counts of sexual assault and rape.

Investigators are fairly sure that Naomi and Howard were acquainted through everyday interactions at the complex, so she would have had misgivings about getting into Howard’s pickup truck on May 31st.

Jones went missing last Wednesday and was found dead in a creek by a fisherman on Monday. Investigators first identified Howard during a neighborhood canvass, where they found Howard was in the area during the time Naomi went missing.

The sheriff said Howard gave “false information” that he was in Alabama when the girl was reported missing.

He said that Howard’s vehicle was seen near the creek where the body was found. Police interviewed Howard and arrested him shortly after. In three hand written letters Howard asked the judge to reduce his bond. He is being represented by a public defender but PEOPLE was not immediately able to contact his attorney.

However, Howard’s sister, Althea Walker defended her brother, taking issue with the way the sheriff’s description of him.

Investigators said they developed persons of interest in the case after they found conversations of sexual nature on the app. Detectives have not said if Howard was having conversations with Jones on the app.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was using the app Marco Polo, a video walkie-talkie app, before she was murdered.

“Over the past week we haven’t had many good days, Today is a good day”, Simmons said. “Today is a good day. We hope that this arrest can provide some level of comfort to the family and to the community”.