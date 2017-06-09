Ex-FBI Director Comey’s testimony had something for everyone

Trump, through his personal lawyer, wasted no time in declaring Comey to have lied about the demand for loyalty and the request to drop the Flynn investigation.

However Mr Comey said during the Senate Committee: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” in reference to proof of his claims.

Two things were profoundly clear during his extraordinary testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee: James Comey isn’t a “nut job”, and we needed his reminder that a hostile government is still trying to subvert the American democracy, and that somebody needs to get on it.

In that testimony, Comey said that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not a target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

Although critics portrayed Comey’s testimony as damaging to the president, investors said there was nothing to indicate a major upheaval, such as impeachment.

Rubio opened his questioning at the January 11 confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson, then Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, with blistering questions about whether the Exxon Mobil chief executive believed that Russians, at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, had interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign. Were the president to face impeachment or criminal proceedings, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director would “without doubt” be a central witness, Mr Whiting said, and his credibility against Mr Trump’s would be key to the case.

At one point, Mr Comey appeared to dare Mr Trump to release recordings of their conversations, a prospect the President once alluded to in a tweet.

The White House and Trump’s lawyers expressed vindication over some parts of Comey’s testimony and lashed out at others.

In a series of tweets, Trump Jr said: “Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well”.

The reporter who wrote the first “Comey memo” story, Michael Schmidt of The New York Times, told CNN’s Brian Stelter, “I’m going to decline to comment” on any interactions with Richman.

“I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in”, Sessions said.

However, Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, said Comey’s decision to leak the memo was “deeply troubling from a professional and ethical standpoint”. He added that he thought Trump was only referring to Flynn, and not the broader investigation into Russia’s influence on the election. Yet as we learned this week from a leaked document, Russian intelligence actors attempted previous year not just to get embarrassing information on Mr. Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, but also to gain access to USA election software and hardware.

“I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign”, Sessions said in March.

Mr Comey said it was not up to him but instead the independent special counsel in the Russian probe, Robert Mueller, to decide whether Mr Trump broke a law. He recently unleashed a furious defense of the White House’s second attempt at a travel ban aimed at citizens from six Muslim-majority nations. “We’re not there yet, ” she said.

Not everything the president says in private is automatically “privileged” and therefore unable to be shared freely, unlike attorney-client privilege or doctor-patient privilege. A repeal of Obamacare, tax reform and infrastructure investment – all issues Trump campaigned on – have largely stalled on Capitol Hill. The meetings described by Mr Comey were however “clearly inappropriate”, he said. “He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda”, said Marc Kasowitz, recently hired by Trump to deal with issues linked to the Russian Federation investigation.