Exhausted talk: LeBron dunks idea he’s worn out guarding Durant

A 113-107 lead with 3:09 left seemed somewhat safe until Durant and the Warriors got it going scoring 11 in a row to take the lead for good.

Durant was a star at Oklahoma City but left last July as a free agent to sign with the Warriors, smarting from a loss to Cleveland in last year’s NBA Finals when they were one win shy of a repeat crown. They can complete the first undefeated postseason on Friday. But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history. LeBron finished with a game-high 39 and Kyrie added 38 but neither scored down the stretch as Cleveland went 0-for-8 in the last 2:45 and was outscored 11-0.

Mama Durant has stood behind KD every step of the process this season and defended her son’s critics who denounced his decision to leave for Golden State.

“I do believe”, Smith said. “I definitely learned a lot from him as far as his base of his jump shot, his balance in the pick-and-roll, his ball handling, just all the skills that you see within the player. We got a group around him that can help him and create space for him with the shooting and the play making, and I think he’s having the time of his life out there”.

After winning Games One and Two by a combined 41 points at home, the Warriors had to scrap for all 48 minutes to take down the Cavs, who will need a similar effort to avoid being swept by a team with few weaknesses. But protecting the lead meant leaving Irving on the floor for the entire second half and James for all but a few seconds of it, and on the other bench Steve Kerr kept reminding his deeper Warriors that the Cavaliers were going to get exhausted.

Golden State went 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line over that same span, including Durant’s three in LeBron’s face which silenced the crowd and demoralized the Cavs. Not after getting this close, not after enduring so much heat for turning his back on the Thunder, not with a chance to put the Cavaliers in an insurmountable hole. Curry (26 points, 13 rebounds, six assists) was controlling the action, looking primed to sneak ahead of Durant for potential Finals MVP honors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were so much better than in the previous two games. James asked at Wednesday’s morning shootaround in advance of Game 3. 38 points, including 16 in the third when Cleveland took control, is the type of night from Irving that won the Cavs a title a year ago.

James has changed teams twice and needed two seasons to win a title both times, so he knows how long it can take for everything to come together. James shook it off, got up and slowly walked to the bench, and moments later drove for a lay-up. Golden State won 118-113. “He’s been an awesome player in this league for a long time and I think he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”.

The feeling that Durant’s arrival in Golden State would turn the Warriors into a super team has been spot on.

“Now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job”, Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “We want to get good shots”.